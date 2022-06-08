Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: ILB T.J. Brunson

Can LB T.J. Brunson, who is coming off a season-ending ACL injury, overcome the odds to stick around on the roster?

Linebacker T.J. Brunson is a South Carolina native who had the opportunity to play his high school and college ball right where he grew up. Before becoming a Gamecock, he went to high school in Columbia at Richland Northeast High School, where he became known as a tackling machine. 

By the time he graduated, ESPN had ranked him as the 22nd best player in the state. At South Carolina, he amassed 271 tackles in his final three seasons. He also garnered the respect of his teammates and coaches as a team leader. He was named a team captain for his last two years. 

The Giants selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, and he appeared in five games as a rookie. He missed the 2021 season due to a torn ACL injury suffered in the year's first preseason game.

What He Brings

Linebacker, TJ Brunson (35) and cornerback, Isaac Yiadom, are shown at the Giants practice facility, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Giants

Brunson is a prototypical hard-nosed box linebacker. From tackle to tackle, he is a quality thumper. If Brunson is going to make this team, it will be because he shows that he can be the tackling machine that he was in high school and college.

He needs to show his worth on special teams and fight for snaps in the preseason since starting linebacker Blake Martinez, who is also returning from an ACL injury, will be in front of him. Brunson needs to establish his value on special teams and show that he is not a liability on defense.

His Contract

Brunson

Brunson is in the third year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.295 million. His $81,952 signing bonus was prorated over the four years, so he is due $20,488, which would be a part of the $40,976 in dead money if he were cut. There is no guaranteed money attached to the remainder of his contract.

This season, he is set to count for $915,488 against the cap, his contract accounting for .4% of the total cap. Next season his cap hit will increase to $1,010,000.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Nov 16, 2019; College Station, TX, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) leaves the field after being ejected for a targeting call during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

The Giants' linebacker room looks much different today than when Brunson was initially drafted. Quite frankly, there isn't much room in most defenses today for a two-down linebacker like Brunson.

Brunson’s lack of coverage ability and elite athleticism at his size might hurt him in his quest to make the team.

This season, like the other reserve linebackers currently on the roster, the influx of three new linebackers via the draft will make it more difficult to stick around.

If it is an uphill battle for fellow linebackers like Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin, both more athletic and versatile than Brunson, it will be a mountainous task for the former Gamecock.

Once again, special teams will be Brunson's the hope for sticking. Still, with Brunson coming off an ACL injury, hopefully, his knee is at full strength, and he can put some decent film together that helps him land with another team should he not make the Giants' roster, as is anticipated. 

 

