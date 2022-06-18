Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Zyon Gilbert

Zyon Gilbert has good length and athleticism. Can he carve out a role on the 53-man roster at cornerback?

Florida Atlantic's Zyon Gilbert emerged as a man among boys during his five seasons. He finished with having played 3,180 snaps and an 82.9 coverage rating.

Gilbert appeared in 60 games over five seasons as a slot corner, outside corner (his primary role), andat both free and strong safety. He recorded 247 tackles (158 solos), five interceptions, and 26 pass breakups. He was named an All-Conference USA honorable mention in his last three seasons, finishing fifth in the conference in passes defended in 2021.

Gilbert put his athleticism on display during FAU's pro day, with several of his numbers stacking up nicely against what would have been his competition at the combine had he been invited.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, which would have him tied for 11th among cornerbacks; a 40-inch vertical jump, which would have put him in second place; and an 11-foot-6-inch broad jump that would have led all cornerbacks.

A versatile prospect with good length and above-average athleticism, Gilbert is one of over a dozen young cornerbacks looking to find a spot in the Giants defensive backfield.

What He Brings

Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium.

Gilbert has deceiving strength for a man his size (6-foot, 193 pounds) and good athleticism. He is relentless in his effort to wrap up and bring down bigger players, even if it means dragging them down. This has helped him with limiting yards after the catch, and it's also helped him to a 55.5 percent completion rate against.

He's also not afraid to bring the wood, packing a wallop when he hits and making his presence known. Gilbert does a good job reading the quarterback and timing his breaks to get himself in the vicinity to break up passes.

Like most rookies, Gilbert needs to improve his strength to work his way through the trash in run support. He also has been inconsistent with his tackling--he's posted 49 missed tackles (16.4 percent).

Another thing Gilbert will need to watch out for is balancing his aggressiveness. He's been made to look silly by charging full steam only to have the ball sail over his head in the shorter routes, and he's also been a little too grabby against receivers outside of the permitted contact area.

His Contract

New York Giants rookie cornerback Zyon Gilbert, center, participates in mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.

Gilbert's versatility and length earned him a three-year contract worth $2.56 million. The deal includes a $15,000 signing bonus, and $100,000 of his first-year salary is guaranteed. If he doesn't make the 53-man roster, the Giants will save $605,000 on their cap and be hit with a $105,000 dead money charge this year and a $10,000 dead money hit next year.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Zyon Gilbert (38) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.

Gilbert is a classic case of a player who came from a smaller program and made the most of his opportunities. There are still plenty of flaws in his game that right now suggest that a year on the practice squad might make the most sense for him at this juncture.

