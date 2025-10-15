5 Storylines Ahead of NY Giants' Week 7 Game at Denver Broncos
New York Giants fans can be forgiven if the euphoria from the team’s huge upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles a week ago lingered through the weekend into the start of the week.
Besides the fact that Big Blue gave the defending Super Bowl champions a solid spanking on national television, it was the Giants most complete game of the season.
It was a game in which the offense, defense and special teams all played complementary football leading to a win that suddenly has people questioning if the Giants, whose season looked to be circling the drain just a few weeks prior, might be a little bit better than initially thought.
The Giants will get to answer that question this weekend when they head out west to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos, a team coming off a 13-11 win over the Jets in London.
The Broncos are a tough customer, especially on defense, where they have the league’s second-best unit. (254.2 yards/game) behind the Atlanta Falcons.
So with it being time to turn the page, let’s take a look at the Giants' biggest storylines for the upcoming week.
Andrew vs. Nik
When it comes to matchups, they don’t get any bigger than this weekend’s battle between Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas and Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Thomas, per PFF, has allowed just two pressures since returning to the starting lineup in Week 3, and Bonitto currently leads the league in sacks with eight, and who, in the opinion of Thomas, is a bit of a different type of pass rusher.
“I would say first his explosiveness. He does a really good job of getting off the ball,” Thomas said when asked what makes Bonitto so difficult to neutralize.
“He has good bend at the top of the rush, but a lot of speed guys, normally, they don't have great power. But what makes him unique is that he can power rush, too. So, you have to be ready for both.”
Health Check
The two injuries that will likely draw the most scrutiny include receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion).
The Tuesday before the Eagles game, Slayton moved around the locker room with a noticeable limp, suggesting his hamstring strain was more than mild. But he’s had a couple of weeks of treatment now, so it will be interesting to see if he's made enough progress with his injury to return.
Schmitz suffered a concussion against the Eagles, the severity of which was not immediately known. He’ll almost certainly be in the protocol, though at what stage remains to be seen.
At best, he’ll start the week able to participate in non-contact drills and progress from there, but what he does — or doesn’t—on Sunday will tell a lot.
Caponomics
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Giants had a league-low $473,899 of cap space available. They could restructure a contract — Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas both come to mind — or perhaps the plan is to trade away a hefty contract (Evan Neal? Russell Wilson? Devin Singletary?) to recoup cap space that way.
Regardless, the Giants need to open up space not just for the coming week but also moving forward.
Any Trades?
The Giants are reportedly looking to acquire a receiver before the Nov. 4 trade deadline. While last week they seemed to get on well with what they had on the roster, will they continue to put off the decision? At some point, the practice squad elevations for players like Lil’Jordan Humphrey will dry up.
Then again, maybe general manager Joe Schoen is trying to time any such acquisitions so that, given the team's cap issues, they can be made.
Open Windows?
The Giants have two players on IR, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu and defensive back Rico Payton, who are believed to be ready to have their 21-day windows opened.
But of late, the Giants have had other needs at other positions and have put off opening the window on either. Ezeudu, by the way, was designated to return when he was put on IR during roster cutdown.
Assuming the Giants don’t have any injuries on the offensive line, would general manager Joe Schoen actually look to move disappointing first-round pick Evan Neal via trade, and maybe then have Ezeudu activated, where he could serve as a swing tackle/guard?
Ezeudu has struggled at tackle, but the Giants, remember, have rookie Marcus Mbow as their swing tackle, which means that Ezeudu might have value along the interior, especially if Schmitz, who was in the concussion protocol as of last Thursday, ends up having to miss time, necessitating Austin Schlottman, a guard/center, to play center.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.