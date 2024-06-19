A Very Early Giants 53-man Roster Projection
Head coach Brian Daboll said it best: jobs are not won or lost during the spring OTAs. But we can at least gain some clues as to how the depth chart at each position is taking shape to where we can produce a very early 53-man roster projection.
So, let’s go ahead and predict an initial 53-man roster.
Quarterbacks (3)
Starter: Daniel Jones
Backups: Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito
Out: Nathan Rourke
The Giants rarely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but I think for the initial 53-man roster (initial being the first iteration of the new season), they keep three.
The biggest reason behind my thinking is Daniel Jones. While there is optimism that Jones will be good to go for training camp, I don’t think it would be a surprise if he is kept out of the preseason games.
That would then mean that Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito will get the bulk of the snaps in the three games, and the more DeVito gets put on display, the less likely the Giants will be able to slip him through to the practice squad if he shows marked improvement from last year.
Brian Daboll seems to favor carrying quarterbacks who know the team’s offense, which is another reason I could see them finding a way to keep DeVito. Considering Daniel Jones’s injury history, I think it would be too large of a risk to not carry DeVito, at least initially, on the roster.
Running Backs (4)
Starter: Devin Singletary
Backups: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray, Dante Miller
Out: Jashaun Corbin, Jacob Salyers
Jashaun Corbin, a surprise roster cut last year, was brought back last year once injuries started piling up at the position. I suspect he doesn’t make the roster this year, this is mainly due to Dante “Turbo” Miller, who I believe we might see as a kickoff return candidate (along with Tyrone Tracy, Jr).
Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial commented that the new kickoff return role makes the play more like a running play, so the Giants are going to not only want to have peed at the position but also guys with good vision, which both Tracy and Miller have.
Tight Ends (3)
Starter: Daniel Bellinger
Backups: Theo Johnson, Lawrence Cager
Out: Chris Manhertz, Jack Stoll
Given the addition of Malik Nabers, I think we’re going to see a vast increase in 11-personnel run this year which means the Giants don’t necessarily have to worry about keeping more than three tight ends on the roster.
Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson are both locks if healthy. Lawrence Cager seems to be the leader for the third spot, which would then make blockers Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll, the latter sidelined during the spring with an undisclosed ailment, expendable.
The Giants, remember, have historically gone with an offensive lineman when they need a little extra beef. Considering Manhertz and Stoll don’t really offer that much in the passing game, I can’t see the Gints justifying carrying one of those two, especially if Bellinger rebounds from his rocky season last year as a blocker.
Wide Receivers (6)
Starters: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson
Backups: Allen Robinson, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin
Out: Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, Ayir Asante, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dennis Houston, John Jiles
I’m going with six on the roster, but I also think we might see a couple of those who don’t make it land on the practice squad such as John Jiles and either Isaiah McKenzie or, if he’s healthy enough, Bryce Ford-Wheaton (who suffered an upper body injury during the mandatory minicamp).
I have McKenzie not making the roster because although he can return both punts and kickoffs, as I mentioned before, I think the kickoff returner role will go to a running back. I also see no reason right now for the Giants to move on from Gunnr Olszewski, their punt returner from a year ago, so long as he’s recovered from his lower leg injury suffered during the OTAs.
I don’t see a role for Isaiah Hodgins, who, remember, the team re-signed late in the spring. That’s usually not a good sign for a player who was with the team the previous year and who gets added back to the roster late in the process (see Oshane Ximines from last year as an example).
Although Allen Robinson is a slot receiver, having him on the roster intrigues me because I think he will now allow the Giants options in the slot between the smaller, shiftier Wan’Dale Robinson and the bigger, more physical Allen Robinson.
Overall, my proposed lineup gives the Giants a nice split between guys who can contribute on special teams (Boykin, Olszewski, and Allen Robinson) and those who probably won’t.
Offensive Linemen (10)
Starters: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jermaine Eluemunor, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Jon Runyan Jr., RT Evan Neal
Backups: Aaron Stinnie, Josh Ezeudu, Austin Schlottman, Marcus McKethan, Matt Nelson
Out: Yodny Cajuste, Jake Kubas, Jimmy Morrissey, Jalen Mayfield, Joshua Miles
The starting five were easy to project. The backups, not so much. I think Josua Ezeudu, whom the team worked at tackle quite a bit in the spring, could potentially be the swing tackle if he shows well in that spot over the summer. If he can do that, his versatility at guard would enable him to play every position on the line except center, making him more valuable to carry.
That said, I think it might behoove the Giants to keep Matt Nelson, who was sidelined during team drills due to an undisclosed ailment just in case Ezeudu proves not to be an answer at tackle. (I still think his future is at guard, but we’ll see how develops this summer.)
I think Schlottman makes the roster as a backup center. As for the final spot, I think it might come down to Marcus McKethan and Jake Kubas, the latter of whom has unusual athleticism for a man his size.
My early guess is the Giants go with McKethan, who is sort of in the same boat as Ezeudu in that he can play guard or tackle, but has had his growth stunted due to a combination of injuries and coaching.
Defensive Linemen (5)
Starters: Dexter Lawrence, Ryder Anderson, Jordan Phillips
Backups: Jordon Riley, Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Out: Timmy Horne, Casey Rogers, Elijah Chatman, D.J. Davidson
This unit is going to be an interesting one to figure out, as other than for Dexter Lawrence, there are a lot of positions up in the air.
Who, for example, is going to be the 3-tchnique? My very early guess is it will be Ryder Anderson, a guy whom a lot of people forgot about last year after he landed on the practice squad due to time missed last summer because of an injury. Defensive line coach Andre Patterson seemed very high on Anderson when we spoke to the assistant coaches earlier this month.
Nunez-Roches didn’t really make much of an impact last year and is primarily a run-stuffer, but he still offers value as reserve. Jordan Phillips was held out of team drills due to an injury he’s recovering from, but I think he’ll make the final cut.
I also think Jordon Riley edges out fellow youngster D.J. Davidson for the backup role behind Lawrence while Davidson goes to the practice squad (which is where I thought he would have ended up last year).
I’m also curious to see if the team keeps Elijah Chatman on the practice squad. He’s too small to play on the defensive interior at this level, but as a potential lead blocking fullback?
The Giants might have something there to where they stash him on the practice squad and now, they don’t have to fret over having to cut blocking tight ends Chris Manhertz or Jack Stoll.
Linebackers (4)
Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden
Backups: Isaiah Simmons, Matthew Adams,
Out: Dyontae Johnson, Darius Muasau, Carter Coughlin, Darrian Beavers
This was a tough one to forecast beyond starters Okereke and McFadden. Coughlin was the Giants leading special team’s tackler last season, but after it initially looked like they were moving on from him in free agency, he was brought back. (Remember what I said earlier about vets who were brought back late in the free agency process?)
I have Matthew Adams making the roster ahead of Coughlin because I think Adams, in addition to special teams, can potentially give the Giants a little more on defense than Coughlin. I thought about carrying a fifth inside linebacker in Darrian Beavers, but I think they might need that roster spot elsewhere.
Outside Linebackers (5)
Starters: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns
Backups: Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox
Out: Benton Whitley, Ovie Oghoufo
Call it a gut feeling, but I suspect Boogie Basham, who after being acquired via trade with Buffalo late last summer, is going to have a better-defined role on this defense, perhaps even seeing some snaps with his hand in the dirt.
The same might hold true for Tomon Fox, who made the 53-man roster as a rookie but then disappeared to the practice squad save for one elevation. When he got his opportunities, he did not embarrass himself, delivering a handful of disciplined, power edge rushes and contain on 19 snaps.
Fox has a legit bull rush he can build on and he can contribute on special teams, all of which could give him the competitive edge in the competition.
This should be the final year of Azeez Ojulari, who is talented but who has had rotten luck with staying healthy. With the addition of Brian Burns, Ojulari’s days as a potential full-time pass rusher are over, but he still carries value as a potential situational rusher.
I also wonder if at some point he might be a trade candidate, perhaps to a team like the Atlanta Falcons, whose pass rush leaves something to be desired.
Cornerbacks (6)
Starters: Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Andru Phillips (slot)
Backups: Nick McCloud, Tre Herndon, Darnay Holmes
Out: Tre Hawkins III, David Long Jr., Aaron Robinson, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Kaleb Hayes
I’m going with six corners because Nick McCloud makes the roster not only for his special teams play, but also because he can give them quality snaps at cornerback if needed. I have Herndon making the roster ahead of Tre Hawkins III, the latter of whom I think goes to the practice squad where he can develop further.
The Giants want to carry a veteran on the 53 given all the youth they have, and I just get the feeling Herndon is going to be that guy ahead of David Long, the latter of whom has struggled with consistency over the last year or so.
I think this could be it for Aaron Robinson. The guy has talent, but injuries have cut into his pro development to where it might just be best if they move on.
Safeties (4)
Starters: Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton
Backups: Jalen Mills, Tyler Nubin
Out: Elijah Riley, Gervarrius Owens, Alex Johnson
I have Dane Belton as the starter ahead of Tyler Nubin, but I am basing that on how the reps seemed to be distributed in the spring, which would suggest that Belton, for now, is ahead of rookie Tyler Nubin. Nubin, I believe will end up the starter alongside Jason Pinnock, but that might not happen right away.
Owens didn’t get on the field much last year as a rookie and he appeared to be nursing something this spring. I think he could land on the practice squad.
Special Teams (3)
K: Graham Gano, P: Jamie Gillan, LS: Casey Kreiter
Out: K Jude McAtamney
No change here from last year, though throughout the summer, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Gano’s workload managed given that he’s recovering from knee surgery.
Whether that means Jude McAtamney handles all the kickoffs (or maybe another layer gets that role, depending on how special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial wants to play it) remains to be seen, but I do think Gano’s summer workload will be managed.