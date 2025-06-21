Analyst Predicts Big Change for Giants Offense
For all the New York Giants fans who might enjoy watching the NFL’s premier offenses sling the pigskin with regularity and wonder when their team will uncover that same vertical ability, the long wait for explosiveness just might be over in 2025.
Over the past few seasons with Daniel Jones under center, the Giants'Giant's offense has been bound to living and dying by check-downs, taking what they could get out of minimal 4-5 yard gains.
One of the biggest problems with that approach was that it rarely got them close to the endzone and made them one of the most futile scoring units in the league last fall.
The Giants will need to do a lot more of that this time around, especially in a season where so much is going to be determined by their offensive success and that of the quarterback room leading the group.
They made noise during the offseason by totally revamping that position group, bringing in two proven veterans, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, who’ve built resumes of pushing the pace and added complimentary pieces around them, leaving it up to head coach Brian Daboll to get the most juice out of the orange as he can and had done in his days over in Buffalo.
So, will New York meet the mark and ascend into one of the league’s most prominent deep-field teams that can contend with the competition? A new prediction by ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell suggests they will, handing the Giants the superlative of “most likely to throw deep more often” after their slew of offseason acquisitions.
“We talk a lot about how teams respond to a disappointing coach by hiring his antithesis as a replacement, and perhaps the Giants have done that here in moving on from the Jones era,” Barnwell said.
“Their new veteran passers will push it downfield. Over the past three years, Russell Wilson has thrown 13.4% of his passes 20 or more yards downfield, the fourth-highest rate in football. Jameis Winston is just behind in sixth. Between them is Josh Allen, the quarterback New York coach Brian Daboll helped mold into a superstar in Buffalo.”
“The Giants will throw deep more often, but can they do it effectively? There are reasons to think the personnel should make that easier. Darius Slayton has been stuck for years as the nominal deep threat in an offense that doesn't throw deep often or well, so the addition of these downfield passers should play to his strengths.
Malik Nabers can win at all levels, giving New York two receivers who can concern other teams as deep playmakers.”
As long as injuries don’t take a toll on the team early in the season, particularly on the offensive line, which hasn’t been able to stay whole for even half of the campaign, the Giants are looking like they’re set up to be more impactful through the air and attack the endzone on deep shots that can catalyze the remainder of any select game.
That said, the Giants offense doesn’t have to just rely on the work of the passing game to determine their outcome.
Their recent offseason maneuvers have even laid the groundwork for a more palatable dual-threat system, with a mix of new faces and incumbent experience, that could shock some folks around the league this season.
What Could Giants Offensive Look Like in 2025?
While the Giants offense often lacked the confidence and durability to test its limits under Daniel Jones, it’s very likely all of that goes out of the window with Russell Wilson set to start at the helm in 2025.
Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion has built that legacy upon the strength of his moon balls, which sometimes seemed to lead perfectly into his receivers' hands wherever the route took them.
He especially likes to throw those deep shots down the sidelines on vertical or fade routes, but it wouldn’t be surprising with his new weapons to see a larger display of throws over the middle.
That’ll play right into the skillsets of his main two targets–Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton–who’ve both been dying to connect with a consistent quarterback who can hit them in stride. Wilson ranked in the top four in the NFL for passes of 20+ air yards with a 95.0 grade, which is a huge upgrade from the dismal numbers the Giants’ former crew of arms had in 2024.
The more he finds his receivers open on these intermediate to deep-range shots, the higher their total stat sheets can climb by the end of the 2025 season.
Nabers, the team’s No. 1 receiver last season with 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, is all lined up to pursue those numbers and potentially beat them, and Slayton might just squeeze out his first 1,000-yard season if he limits his drops.
On the rushing side, the Giants no longer have the impressive talents of Saquon Barkley steering the run game. Still, they might have the next best thing in a duo of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and rookie Cam Skattebo, who will each impact that element in different ways.
Tracy, who had 839 rushing yards and five scores as a rookie, has the speed and shiftiness to take control of the Giants’ outside zone work.
Then Skattebo, who built his fame by trucking over defenders with relentless abandon as a college player at Arizona State, will step in and handle the dirty work in the trenches, helping set the team up for more short-yardage late-down situations that were a serious rarity the year before.
Again, Tracy was already showing promise as a fifth-round pick with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season, and with a full season of starting reps to come, he could break that mark if the protection upfront does its job.
For Skattebo, the transition to the NFL isn’t always easy, but one can envision a world where he at least breaks 500 yards, given his ability to shed tackles and pick up yards after contact at a remarkable rate.
Put it all together, and the Giants' offense would need to be seriously outmatched to not at least be more productive than it was last season, both in terms of numbers and the damage it creates from play to play.
They recruited their new pieces to fulfill that mission, and now the results must speak volumes in 2025; otherwise, a significant shift could be coming in terms of who leads the huddle in the future.