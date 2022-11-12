Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Houston Texans

The New York Giants are back at it this weekend at MetLife Stadium, where they'll host the Houston Texans, owners of the worst record in the NFL.

But the Texans, despite their record, are capable of putting together spurts of competitive football, as they did for three quarters against the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles a week ago Thursday.

Let's check in with Texans Daily reporter Coty Davis to learn more about the Texans.

From the outside looking in, it seems the Texans randomly put some good football together and then fell apart. Why do you think they've had trouble maintaining consistency?

Most of the consistency problems that have hindered the Texans have fallen on the shoulders of quarterback Davis Mills. Mills' play has regressed from the previous season, and his struggles have led to the Texans going through another year with a lackluster offense.

Is it fair to say that some of Lovie Smith's influence on the defensive scheme is somewhat outdated, given the styles of offenses teams play nowadays?

Yes. During his coaching days with the Chicago Bears, coach Lovie Smith established himself as one of the best defensive-minded coaches in the league. Nearly 20 years later, Smith's Tampa 2 defense is out of date. Quarterbacks in today's NFL constantly attack the Texans' zone defense from the middle of the field, which has led to Houston giving up an average of 217.5 passing yards a game.

Dameon Pierce has been a bright spot. How much of his success would you say is a result of him doing it on his own by improvising when things in front of him break down?

I would have to say at least 50 percent. The Texans' offensive line has done a great job with their run blocking to create gaps for Pierce. But it is hard to disregard his ability to stay on his feet while breaking tackles.

Pierce has rushed for 678 yards this season, with 403 coming after contact. His most memorable run came during the Texans' Week 5 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Late in the fourth quarter, Pierce broke seven to eight tackles en route to a 20-yard gain.

How much have the Texans had to turn to young players who maybe aren't quite ready for the roles they've been asked to assume?

Quite often. The Texans have experienced a massive loss of veteran players over the previous two years. The loss has put Houston in a position to lean on their young prospects earlier than expected. Of course, depending on younger players is not the ideal situation for any team. But one cannot deny the early experience that could help a player's development.

What is the X-factor in this matchup that you think gives the Texans the advantage?

The Texans' offensive line. The Giants have put together a solid defensive front that has netted 27 quarterback hits and 16 sacks. If Houston's offensive line can protect Mills, the Texans may have an opportunity to sustain drives and put points on the board Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

