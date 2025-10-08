Breaking Down the Mistakes That Cost the Giants Week 5's Game
Turnovers were the reason the New York Giants lost their week five matchup against the New Orleans Saints. To keep it plain, you cannot turn the ball over five times and expect to win a game in the NFL.
No two turnovers are alike, and every turnover has a story behind it. We examined all five turnovers and delved into the story behind each one to identify the reasons why they occurred, as well as their impact on the game's eventual outcome.
Turnover 1: Slayton Tried to Do Too Much
The first turnover of the day was a case of not knowing when the fight was over and protecting the ball when you are in a crowd. Slayton catches the pass and tries to spin in between two defenders.
He is doing this with the football secured in one arm, not both arms, to ensure nobody can knock the ball out. When he tries to spin away from the linebacker waiting for him on the inside, the backer grabs him with one arm and, with the other, immediately goes for the football.
The defender rakes away from where Slayton is spinning and gets the ball to dislodge. Make no mistake, this is an effort mistake by Slayton; he is trying to pick up more yards.
What he needed to ask himself was, ‘At what cost?’ They were in field goal range and could have added to their lead. Stepping on the momentum that New Orleans gained from their long touchdown from Spencer Rattler to Raheed Shaheed.
Instead, the turnover created more momentum for the Saints while keeping points off the board for the Giants.
Turnover 2: Dart Bobbles the Ball
One of the things you want a rookie quarterback to demonstrate is decisiveness. That is the ability to diagnose the situation and make a quick decision. When Dart is decisive, he experiences a lot of success because it allows his athletic gifts, such as arm talent and speed, to take over.
Dart’s fumble seemed to start with indecisiveness. Off the play action, he was clearly looking downfield for a place to throw. When he did not find an open man, he probably should have pulled the ball down and run, but he looked as if he was trying to decide between moving to extend the pass play and taking off.
That indecisiveness led to poor ball handling and the subsequent fumble when he finally decided to run. Turning the ball over across the 50-yard line after you already turned it over in field goal range is careless.
It compounds the mistake because it was an unforced fumble, and the Saints' defense can't take credit; it's a self-inflicted wound.
Turnover 3: Two Hands on the Ball, Skatt!
A combination of a bad block and another poor ball security play led to the third turnover.
The Giants were driving in the back end of the third quarter, looking to retake the lead after their last two possessions ended in turnovers and cost them the lead in the game.
They drove the ball down to the Saints' 13-yard line, and as the fourth quarter began, they gave the ball to their battering ram running back, Cam Skattabo, on a zone run to the left.
On the backside, Jermaine Eluemunor was supposed to scoop the 4i inside shade defensive tackle, but after making good initial contact, he was unable to hold him on the line.
The defensive tackle flowed down the line and hit Skattebo, who was carrying the ball in one hand, as he tried to go through the hole. The ball popped out, and the defense returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.
It was a failure to secure the weak side and running a little too cavalier with the football that turned into a potential 10-14 point swing.
Turnover 4: Just Keep the Chains Moving
The fourth interception was a mix of youthful impatience and greed. The Giants were once again in New Orleans territory, but it was fourth and six on the 38-yard line. The Giants needed to pick up a first down.
Dart dropped back with Beaux Collins racing across the field underneath, and Theo Johnson 10 yards deeper crossing.
He felt the pocket collapsing and takes off to his right. At that point, he could have thrown a safe pass to Collins, who was about a yard short of the first down with defenders running his direction.
He could have caught the football, turned up, and stretched for a first down. He could have also thrown a more difficult pass to Johnson, who had a defender guarding him much closer.
Instead, he uncorked a deep pass to Jaylin Hyatt downfield, double-covered, and the underneath defender intercepts the ball.
You could say it was a long punt, but the truth is that the other two passes were higher percentage throws and better bets to keep the drive going.
Dart has to know that you can't make up a 12-point lead in one possession. Another self-inflicted wound.
Turnover 5: Gotta Build Continuity.
The final interception was likely due to a lack of experience playing together by two rookies and the savvy defensive play of the opposing team.
After a holding penalty and a deep pass attempt, it was second down and twenty. Dart tried to throw a slant pass to Collins on the right side. The defensive back jammed Collins off the line, and when he went to break inside, the defensive back snatched him and threw off his route rhythm.
This made Collins check up and not continue through the route. The problem is that the defensive back continued to run the route and was able to pick off the pass that Dart had already committed to throwing.
Sometimes receivers have to fight through the bumps and pulls on a slant route and quarterbacks have to trust that they will fight through. There is not enough of a rapport with those two to feel as if they understand that.
