One Vikings Player Who Would Be a Dream Fit for Giants

The New York Giants roll into Week 16 of a disappointing 2025 season, welcoming the Minnesota Vikings, a team competing hard despite being eliminated from the playoffs.

After a horrible start to the season, some injuries, and ineffective games, J.J. McCarthy has started to show his worth over the last two games. Even with his play improving, it hasn't translated into consistent production for Justin Jefferson.

This has been the worst season of Jefferson’s career, and yet even with the difficulty he has dealt with, Jefferson is still on pace for another 1000-yard season. The Vikings have not been able to find a way to use Jefferson that makes the offense as dynamic as it has been since 2020, when he entered the league.

If they are not going to use him properly, the Giants could certainly use his services, making him our weekly "gimme him" player.

Supplementing Receiving Game with Malik Nabers

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants have been without a legitimate number one receiver since Nabers went down early in the season. While other receivers like Wan’Dale Robinson have filled in admirably, they simply do not possess Nabers' talent.

The receiving corps has been strained all year, and at times they have relied on guys from their own or other teams' practice squads.

A few games during this season, it has seemed like the tight ends were the focus of the offense.

Jefferson would provide them with a pass-catching option who can be a dynamic force on offense. His presence would lighten coverage everywhere else, as teams must be geared to stop Jefferson. This would give Robinson, Darius Slayton, and both tight ends more room to operate and make plays for the team.

And even when Nabers returns, the thought of Jefferson and Nabers on offense would finally give the Giants a strong one-two punch at receiver that they haven't had in years.

A 50/50 Ball Wizard

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a first down reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) late in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a rookie, Jaxson Dart has shown fearlessness in throwing the ball downfield and giving his receivers a chance to come down with the 50/50 tosses. Unfortunately, many of those coin flips have gone in the defense's favor.

The one thing Justin Jefferson has proven in his career is that he is capable of consistently winning 50/50 balls. He is already an angular receiver with long arms and athleticism to spare.

Great hands and explosiveness are the glue to his game, and because of it, he has become one of the kings of contested catches in the NFL.

There were countless times over the years when Kirk Cousins would just throw the ball to Jefferson, even with multiple players surrounding him.

Sam Darnold did similar things last season as well. It is such a comfort for a quarterback to have that type of luxury with a receiver.

Pull Focus From Run Game

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

When you do not have a potent passing attack with dynamic receivers that defenses must respect, it makes it easier for defensive coordinators to game-plan against your rushing attack, and more specifically against your quarterback when he begins to run.

A dynamic pass catcher changes all of that. When he stretches the field, it opens up running lanes underneath, especially for the quarterback, and we know how much Dart likes to take off and run when he does not like what he sees downfield.

It is better for running backs when they run the ball, as the safeties are not allowed to eyeball the backfield; they need to watch Jefferson and make sure he is not stressing their corners or threatening the deep pass up the seam.

The more eyes on Jefferson, the fewer eyes on Dart, Tracy, or anyone in the backfield for the Giants.

