Brian Daboll Backs NY Giants Starting Center John Michael Schmitz
If the popular football metric sites are to be believed, the New York Giants simply aren’t getting the type of return on investment made in center John Michael Schmitz, their second round pick in 2023 out of the University of Minnesota.
Hailed as one of, if not the top centers in that draft class, Schmitz has been the Giants’ starting center since the first day he walked into the building.
Per Pro Football Focus, in 1,806 snaps over 29 games played, he’s thus far posted a 52.0 overall grade, a 58.9 run blocking grade and a 37.6 pass blocking grade, with 60 career pressures allowed in 1,181 pass-block snaps, or one pressure every 19.6 pass-block snaps., including 11 career sacks.
Last season, Schmitz ranked 23rd out of 24 centers who had at least 800 snaps played. Schmitz has taken baby steps in improving, but his biggest issues are ones that are difficult to overcome, starting with a combination of factors starting with a lack of consistent physicality and nimbleness.
He has had past difficulty sliding in pass pro and gaining run-blocking position thanks to su-par footwork. There have also been times when he’s been on the ground far too often than preferred, though to his credit, last week against the Commanders, that wasn’t as big of a factor.
Against Washington, Schmitz allowed a sack and a quarterback hit. He hasn’t shown the type of power to move guys off the point of attack, an issue that continued in Week 1. While the Giants interior offensive line was the main problem in pass pro, the center position wasn’t as big of a problem as the two guards were.
However, Schmitz still gave up far too much space in pass pro on his back pedal, which contributed to the collapse of the pocket.
Despite the metrics, head coach Brian Daboll appears to remain firmly behind Schmitz.
“John Michael is tough. He's smart. He does a good job of getting everything set up for the offensive linemen,” Daboll said.
“I think he's a strong player. He's tough. He's a finisher. I think he's done a nice job for us. Are there plays that he wishes he had back? Sure. Just like every player, just like every coach, but I have confidence in John Michael as our center.”
