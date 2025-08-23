Brian Daboll Brushes Off Giants' Offensive Explosion
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll had no intention of keeping it 107 after his team's recent preseason showings.
By closing their exhibition slate with a 42-10 shellacking of the New England Patriots on Thursday, the Giants (3-0) broke the century mark in scoring, the first team entering Friday night’s play as the league’s scoring leader.
Daboll was in no mood to play the numbers game, even as his current incarnation could use whatever momentum it could get as it embarked on a fateful campaign.
"I think just the effort of the guys is what we're really focused on, the discipline, their team-first attitude, their work ethic, big things, accountability to one another, to the coaches, to the players," Daboll said.
"It's a process of training camp to the preseason games, and being able to execute regardless of who is in there. There is a standard that I'm going to hold everybody to, and we got 17 days here before the first one, so we've got a lot of work to still get done."
Though it's no doubt diluted by the already muddled reputation of the NFL preseason, the Giants will happily embrace whatever progress they can make after winning only nine games in the last two seasons, after a surprising run to the Divisional round in Daboll's debut after the 2022 season.
The positive developments are no doubt headlined by the progress of newly minted first-round pick Jaxson Dart, who completed over 68 percent of his passes and was responsible for four total touchdowns, nearly a quarter of the Giants' surprisingly strong scoring output.
Other offensive breakouts included unheralded reps such as dual-threat rusher Dante Miller and undrafted rookie Beaux Collins.
Despite gaining some notoriety for a "Welcome to the NFL" moment, Dart's fellow first-round choice, Abdul Carter, likewise impressed, registering several pressures amidst the trio.
The preseason ended on a bittersweet note in East Rutherford on Thursday, as another rookie hopeful, T.J. Moore, endured a brutal leg injury covering a punt.
The next immediate task for Daboll is to shape the 53-man roster from the 90 who contributed to this magic preseason and get them ready for the September 7 season opener against the Washington Commanders.
Daboll was particularly pleased with the sideline's reaction after Moore's score, even knowing that not all of them would make the regular-season return trip.
"Every player, they put so much time and effort into being the best they can be to try to make a roster," Daboll noted. "Unfortunately, you can only keep a certain amount. I certainly appreciate everybody's work ethic and commitment to the team. Even the way the guys were playing all the way up to the end.
"I know it’s the third preseason game, but I think there is something to be said for the level of discipline and accountability and effort they give all the way through, guys on the sideline jumping up and down and running down after TJ had that pick," Daboll continued.
"We’re trying to build something, but these next couple of days are tough. Tough on the players and tough on the personnel staff, the coaching staff, because this is a relationship business."
