Giants QB Jaxson Dart Among the NFL’s Most Underpaid Stars

Last season, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart showed many people that he is indeed the future of the franchise, with his fearless play, youthful enthusiasm, and leadership right there on full display every single weekend.

While guys like that are worth their weight in gold, Dart, unfortunately, has, according to Bleacher Report, the distinction of being the Giants’ most underpaid player now that the first wave of free agency is in the books.

Dart, who is on Year 2 of his rookie deal, has an average per year (APY) of $4.244 million, which not only puts him toward the bottom of the Giants’ top earners, but it also puts his APY 36th among quarterbacks , with several league backups holding a more significant APY in their contracts.

Dart played as well as his older, more experienced peers

Last season, Dart finished with the 18th-best passer rating in the league (91.7), and was 21st in completion percentage (63.7%) and 26th in passing yards (2,272) despite not having his top receiver, Malik Nabers, available to him all season.

Dart’s 15 passing touchdowns also ranked 25th league-wide, while his five interceptions thrown were tied for second in the league with former Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow, and Saints gunslinger Spencer Rattler.

That all being said, the low APY is hardly a reflection of Dart’s talent. Draft picks’ contracts are slotted based on where they are selected, regardless of the position they play.

That’s why Dart’s current contract has provided the Giants with a golden opportunity to build up the team while they have him on a rookie deal for at least the next three seasons, not counting the fifth-year option, which the Giants will likely exercise if his star keeps ascending.

For the time being, Dart will have to wait until after his third season for any chance at getting a raise, something he should be able to lock up if he continues to play well and starts racking up postseason honors to go along with postseason berths.

But he won’t be hurting for money. Thanks to his ascension as one of the franchise's primary faces, Dart is expected to secure numerous endorsement deals, which should certainly boost his annual earnings if he decides to pursue them all.

And if he continues to play well, perhaps his jersey will also keep outselling his peers, as was the case after he recorded his first career win as a starter back in September 2025.