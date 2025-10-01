Can Dart Deliver Again? Giants Seek Second Straight in NOLA (Big Blue Breakdown Live!)
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's only one start into his NFL career with the , and he's already experienced both ends of the spectrum.
He enjoyed a thrilling 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but also lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers to a season-ending knee injury.
This week, the rookie quarterback will face the winless New Orleans Saints while having to swim through the legendary raucous crowd noise of the Caesars Superdome, which has been very unkind to the Giants in the past.
Head coach Brian Daboll is doing his best to prepare Dart with exceptionally loud speakers at practice. "Offensively, we're going to have to do a good job of communicating. From getting the play in, to Jaxson communicating to whatever snap counts we choose to use relative to how the sounds are there, which is usually loud," Daboll said.
"You simulate it and try to do the best you can here at practice, but it's definitely one of the keys in terms of being able to communicate and operate and stay on track and eliminate some of the pre-snap things that when you play in a dome stadium that’s loud like this.
"So, we're going to work at it out here, blasting it as loud as we can, and just make sure we're on point with our communication."
Dart dealt with many enthusiastic crowds in college, and the Rebels sometimes practiced indoors with speakers at Ole Miss. So, he doesn't expect the noise to throw him off.
"I played in the SEC, so I played in a lot of really loud places," he said. "Obviously, this one that we're walking into is notoriously one of the loudest in the league. So, we've got to definitely be prepared and communicate to the best of our ability.
"We try to do a really good job at practice of creating sound. Not all the time can you implement exactly what it's going to be like, but you just try to prepare that way."
Meanwhile, it's very possible that third-year receiver Jalin Hyatt, who has been buried deep on the depth chart, will finally get an opportunity to take on a legitimate role in the offense. He's taken on 35 snaps (25%) without any targets on offense through the first four games.
"We'll see what it ends up being," Daboll said. "He's worked hard since he's been here. He's worked hard these first few weeks of the season. Whether that's on the look team, whether that's taking reps with the ones during practice, he's doing everything he can do to be as ready as he can be."
