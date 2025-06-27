Can Makari Paige Earn a Roster Spot Among a Thin NY Giants Safeties Group?
The current New York Giants regime has been working to remake the defensive backfield. It has invested many draft picks as well as brought in undrafted free agents to make the unit younger, bigger, and more athletic.
A prospect like 6-foot-4 and 208-pound University of Michigan safety Makari Paige fits that profile perfectly. Paige spent five seasons in Ann Arbor, four under current LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, and his final season under former Michigan offensive coordinator and now head coach Sherrone Moore.
As a freshman, Paige appeared in six games and nine games as a sophomore. In 2022, he earned a much bigger role on the team, finishing with 41 tackles, an interception, and a couple of pass breakups. He helped the team to a Big Ten championship and a semifinal berth in the FBS playoff.
In 2023, Paige proved to be a significant contributor to the Wolverines championship run. He started 13 of the team's 14 games. He had 41 tackles with two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He had an interception against Ohio State and back-to-back seven-tackle games in the Big Ten championship and CFB semifinals.
Makari Paige, S
Height: 6-4
Weight: 208 lbs.
Exp: R
School: Michigan
How Acquired: UDFA-'25
2024 in Review
After being an important piece on their 2023 National Championship squad, Paige came back to the Wolverines for one more season. He started 12 games at safety and even showed his versatility by lining up at nickel.
He had a season-high six tackles in their week two matchup against Texas and in their mid-season showdown with Illinois. He finished the season with 45 total tackles with 23 solo stops.
He also was able to grab an interception in Michigan's upset victory over their bitter rival and eventual national champion Ohio State.
He finished the season with two interceptions, and he had the luxury of working under former Giants defensive coordinator WInk Martindale, who took over as the new defensive coordinator.
Contract/Cap Info
As an undrafted free agent, Paige signed a three-year, $2.98 million contract, which included a $15,000 signing bonus with $165,000 guaranteed.
He will make an average annual salary of $993,000. This season, if Paige makes the roster, he will earn a base salary of $830,000, and with his signing bonus prorated, he will have a cap hit of $845,000.
If he does not make the roster, the Giants will be hit with $155,000 in dead money this year (one-third of his signing bonus and the $150,000 of his base salary that was guaranteed) and $10,000 in dead money next year.
2025 Preview
The safety position appears to be in a good place right now following a challenging 2024. The team used free agency to bolster the position and bring in Jevon Holland to go with second-year safety Tyler Nubin and former fourth-round pick Dane Belton.
The question for Paige will be, can he emerge as a possible backup in the deep third? We know he has the physique to be a prototypical special teamer, and that is where he will need to show his immediate worth.
Blocking and tackling on special teams should be his calling card in 2025, but if he can provide the Giants with yet another coverage option, he may be able to work his way past many others for what will be one of the very few slots open on the final roster.