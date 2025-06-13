Can CB Tre Hawkins III Regain a Role in NY Giants Defensive Backfield?
The New York Giants cornerback room has been an eyesore for a few years now, but they’ve been slowly addressing the room over the past few offseasons.
Tre Hawkins III is one such player they’ve tried to add to that room. After showing so little in his rookie season and being inactive through much of this sophomore season, Hawkins, a sixth-round pick with elite size and good athletic traits, finally got a start thanks to an injury to Deonte Banks in Week 14.
He took full advantage of the opportunity. Hawkins secured his first career interception, he was aggressive to the ball in both coverage and in edge run force (6 tackles), and he finally looked the part of an NFL cornerback.
The good news is that Hawkins demonstrated the passion and situational awareness necessary to match his talent, the flashed he showed being legit and continued this spring.
Tre Hawkins III, CB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
EXP: 3 Years
School: Old Dominion
How Acquired: D6-’23
2024 NY Giants Season in Review
Hawkins spent most of 2024 as an inactive player but found success when he was active on defense and special teams.
On film, Hawkins looked improved in coverage in limited opportunities and got his first interception in week 14 against the New Orleans Saints.
Unfortunately, Hawkins was then placed on IR after suffering a fractured lumbar spine and wouldn’t play for the remainder of the season. He made a full recovery from his injury and has been active so far in the OTAs, flashing in some plays.
Contract/Cap Info
Hawkins signed a standard four-year contract worth a total of $3,989,520, with $149,520 fully guaranteed at signing, which includes his signing bonus, prorated to $37,380 per year.
With Hawkins entering the third year of his contract, the Giants would be able to cut ties with him if they wanted while incurring only $37,380 in dead cap.
2025 Preview
The Giants have made cornerback an area they addressed with multiple offseason moves, making it more difficult than in recent years to make the roster.
Hawkins is back healthy now after ending last season on injured reserve with a back injury, and looks to be moving well so far through OTAs. However, moving forward, he needs to continue trusting his talent and simplify his game.
We can’t say for sure, but we suspect that his tendency to lead with his head might have contributed to his back injury. We would hope that the coaches work more with him on proper tackling techniques so that he doesn’t put himself at risk again for anything similar.
The bottom of the cornerback room is muddier now, but Hawkins is still someone that we view as a willing roster member, and he should make the roster, provided he’s fully recovered.
