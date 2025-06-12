New York Giants OTA No. 9 Practice Report: "Lucky 7s," Quarterbacks and More Takeaways
East Rutherford, NJ –With only so many OTAs available for a New York Giants team that’s coming off a franchise-worst 3-14 record, head coach Brian Daboll has been trying to get as much work in for his team as possible.
That has included the return of more 7-on-7 drills, a suggestion made by quarterback Russell Wilson.
Daboll is making sure to leave no stone unturned this spring, meaning he has put in a lot of team drills (11-on-11) and more seven-on-seven drills to gauge how well the players are absorbing the installs.
The uptick in the seven-on-sevens, he revealed, came as a suggestion from quarterback Russell Wilson.
“Yeah, I've talked to Russ,” Daboll said. “You see, it's good for the defense too in terms of the back seven, just in terms of how they match routes. Their zone drops and adjustments.
“You can't do one-on-ones during this time, so seven-on-seven was something that we thought we'd add, and we've done quite a bit of that. But we've added several reps, I would say too, situational reps.”
Thus far, the Giants, and particularly the offense, have looked more cohesive despite the change at quarterback. While it hasn’t been perfect, Daboll has been generally satisfied with what he’s seen so far.
“I think the guys are out there competing. I think we're getting a lot of work done,” he said before the practice. “I'm encouraged by the progress that all three phases have made from the beginning of since they've been here, phase one all the way through. That's the process of the offseason. Again, I like the way the guys are competing.”
Here are some more thoughts and observations from Giants OTA No. 9.
On the Radio
Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was once again on the radio calling in the plays to the quarterback, further reinforcing that he’ll take on the role this year.
Whether he keeps it for the entire year remains to be seen, as the belief is that once the offense’s reins are turned over to rookie Jaxson Dart, Daboll could take back the offensive play calling.
While Kafka has been on the radio calling in the plays, Daboll has been not far from Dart every time the rookie takes a rep.
While Daboll hasn’t decided regarding the play caller for the upcoming season (or he has and just isn’t ready to announce it), it’s obvious where his priority lies right now regarding the offense.
The Giants did a great deal of work in this practice down in the red zone.
Throwing Darts
Dart had another uneven day, though I’d say it was better than last week’s showing. Unofficially, I had him 6-of-9 with two touchdowns (tight end Daniel Bellinger in 7x7 and DaQuan Felton in 11x11). I also had him down for two sacks.
Dart saw most of his snaps with the second-team offense, splitting time with Jameis Winston. Part of Daboll’s plan with this rookie–and this is nothing new as he did the same thing with Daniel Jones a few years ago–is to throw everything at the kid and see how he reacts.
That means bringing pressure packages from all angles, many of which Dart tried to avoid, or when he did throw, he did so off target.
Dart’s biggest issue, from what I can see, is that he tries to throw off-platform, and when he does, the ball has no true direction. And that makes me wonder if perhaps he’s going to work on when to take a sack, when to throw it away, and when to try a pass.
Hyatt Continues to Shine
Third-year receiver Jalin Hyatt made a diving catch of a pass thrown by Russell Wilson as those two continue to build chemistry.
Hyatt, who has seen an uptick in his pass targets with Malik Nabers (toe) sidelined, has “done a nice job” this spring, according to Daboll.
“He's trying to improve the things that we set out for him to improve,” Daboll said, noting that he’s seen the quarterbacks and skill position players spend a lot of time together in the facility communicating and watching tape.
“I think Russ has done a nice job of developing a relationship with Jalin. Russ sits in the front, and Jalin sits right behind him, right next to Malik, right next to (wide receiver) Wan’Dale (Robinson).
“So, there's a lot of good communication flow with those guys, and he's done a nice job of trying to improve the things that we ask him to improve on.”
Pass-rush Prowess
Yes, it’s only the spring, and there is no contact or pads, but one of the things that has stood out about this new-look Giants pass rush has been how quickly those guys are into the backfield off the snap. It’s almost as though they know the snap count.
And leading the way for the Giants defense was the rookie Abdul Carter, who lined up at outside linebacker, middle linebacker, and even up on the line on the inside. Unofficially, I had Carter for two “sacks” and a pair of pressures.
Offensive Line Up
Incumbent right guard Greg Van Roten didn’t participate in any team drills this practice. Second-year man Jake Kubas saw a lot of reps with the ones at right guard.
Evan Neal, meanwhile, remained at left guard but is doing more so with the two’s for this practice, a factor that again makes one wonder if they’re training him to exclusively work at left guard for the coming season with a thought of moving Runyan to right guard, the spot that, when he first arrived at the Giants, he said he preferred.
James Hudson III worked at left tackle with an occasional appearance by Josh Ezeudu. Stone Forsythe worked at left tackle with the second string.
Other Notables
The Giants were a little thin at safety and running back on Thursday. At running back, rookie Cam Skattebo and Eric Gray didn’t practice. At safety, Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland, and Anthony Johnson didn’t work.
Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, receiver Malik Nabers, and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke were also among those who weren’t spotted in any of the drills.
Kicker Graham Gano didn’t do any kicking today, leaving Jude McAtamney to handle that role. I couldn’t see the distances, but he hit four of five attempts.
Later, McAtamney missed a hurry-up attempt, coming on a sequence in which the offense ran a play and then quickly hustled off the field while the field goal unit came on. McAtamney didn’t appear to be set, and he set the kick wide right.
Free agent receivers Dalen Cambre and Da’Quan Felton and tight end Theo Johnson were among those who had a nice practice today, catching anything within their reach.
The Giants had cornerback T.J. Moore play safety, given the shortage at the position.
Deonte Banks had a nice breakup of a pass by Tommy DeVito. Banks did some work with the first- and second-team defense, while Cor’Dale Flott worked with the ones.
The Giants have one more OTA, that on Friday. They will then hold their minicamp next week, with media availability days scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, before they break for training camp.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.