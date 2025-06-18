Casey Kreiter Has Been a Rock for NY Giants' Special Teams
If there’s one position on the roster that the New York Giants don’t have to worry about (barring injury, of course), it’s the long snapper.
Veteran Casey Kreiter has held down the post for Big Blue since 2020, playing on a year-to-year contract and providing the Giants with a solid performer. Last season, he had his best year as a pro since his 2018 Pro Bowl campaign with the Broncos.
Kreiter began his pro career in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He signed with the Cowboys after that year’s draft and spent two seasons with the organization’s practice squad.
Dallas released Kreiter during the 2015 53-man roster cutdown date after he lost the long snapping battle to L.P. Ladouceur.
After sitting out the 2015 season, Kreiter signed with Denver the following offseason and won the starting job. His first campaign was limited to ten games after he landed on IR with a calf injury.
Kreiter continued to hold onto the job, his first and only (to date) Pro Bowl coming in 2018 when AFC head coach Antony Lynn personally picked Kreiter as a “need” player. Kreiter became the first Broncos long snapper to be named to a Pro Bowl, the honor coming after he handled 146 snaps flawlessly.
Kreiter signed with the Giants during the 2020 offseason as a free agent.
Casey Kreiter, LS
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 250 lbs.
- Exp.: 10 Years
- School: Iowa
- How Acquired: FA-20
2024 in Review
The Giant's special teams captain, Kreiter, had another pristine season with his deep-snapping and also chipped in with a healthy five tackles on punt coverage, a career-high for the soon-to-be 35-year-old long-snapper.
Contract/Cap Info
Kreiter signed another one-year deal with the Giants this past offseason, his sixth consecutive one-year contract. His deal is worth $1.422 million, but only counts for $1.197 million against the team’s cap, as it qualifies as a veteran salary benefit deal.
That $1.197 million is fully guaranteed and includes a $167,000 signing bonus, which accounts for roughly 0.4% of the Giants’ 2025 cap.
2025 Preview
Barring injury, the long snapping job is Kreiter’s, who, again, put forth his most productive season last year as a Giant and has shown little to no signs of slowing down.