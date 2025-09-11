Chauncey Golston Expects Former Team to Be Pumped Up for NY Giants
New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston, who signed with Big Blue during the offseason after spending the start of his career in Dallas, was a part of Cowboys teams that have dominated the Giants in recent years.
The Giants’ last win against their division rivals came in the 2020 season finale at home, a 23-19 win, and their last win on Dallas’s home turf came in 2016. Since then, only five Giants players remain from that 2020 game–defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, receiver Darius Slayton, left tackle Andrew Thomas, kicker Graham Gano, and long snapper Casey Kreiter–and no one remains from the 2016 victory.
But for Golston and his new teammates, there’s no time to reflect on the past, not with the Giants needing a victory to avoid their third straight 0-2 start to a season and give head coach Brian Daboll, who has yet to win against Dallas in six tries, his first head coaching win over the Cowboys.
“To me, it’s really just a game at the end of the day," Golston said after practice on Wednesday.
"Yes, it’s a rivalry, but it’s another football game, another opportunity to go out there and force your will on somebody else.”
"It's just being really freaking great today, and that's what winners do," added quarterback Russell Wilson, who is in his first year with the team. "They're obsessed with today. They're obsessed with the moment."
The Cowboys have undergone some significant changes in recent years. Pass rushers Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, both of whom tortured the Giants, are gone.
So too is one-time starting middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, and of course, Golston, who was with the Cowboys from 2021 to 2024. That makes four key elements that are no longer part of the Cowboys, who have won eight straight and 15 of the past 16 meetings since 2017.
Also gone is head coach Mike McCarthy, whom Golston said used the rivalry to fire up the players.
“He always showed the throwback [films] to the origin of the rivalry and all of that stuff,” Golston said of his former coach. “So you were pretty knowledgeable on what it is [about] and where the animosity really stemmed from.”
Regardless of what motivational tactics new head coach Brian Schottenheimer chooses to use, there is no denying that the Giants must perform much better than they did in losing last week's season opener at Washington, 21-6, in which they failed to score a touchdown and allowed 432 total yards on defense.
Dallas, meanwhile, is coming off a 24-20 setback in Philadelphia, although the Cowboys scored all of their points in the first half.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who is 13-2 in his career against the Giants, went 21-of-34 for 188 yards and ran once for three yards, while former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
“It looked the same to me," Golston said of the Cowboys' offense. "Obviously, when Dak's in rhythm, he’s a really good quarterback. The running back position looked different – Williams is a hard runner, but it [the offense] was nothing too crazy.”
Part of the Giants' game plan is actually very simple: they have to come out strong early and take the steam out of their rivals. And there's only one way to accomplish their stated goal, according to Golston.
“First, as a defense and as an offense, you establish something by being the most physical team out there," he said.
"Whoever is going to win this game, it’s going to be won in the trenches. And I think we have the ability. If we start fast, we can get this thing going.”
And that would certainly mean a lot for a Giants team that has something to prove to the critics who have already written them off after their loss to Washington.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to line up, play hard and do our job,” Golston said. “It would mean a lot because it would be our first win of the season.”
