Co-owner John Mara Wants to See Progress from Giants in 2024
Like his customer base, New York Giants President and COO John Mara is sick of losing season after losing season.
So as his family’s beloved franchise gears up for its 100th season of competitive play this year, all Mara wants to see is progress made with the revamped roster put together by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
“I obviously want to show significant improvement over last year, but I’m not going to make any specific guarantees or demands or anything like that,” Mara told reporters Thursday following the revelation of the team’s 100th-anniversary mural unveiled at Hackensack University Medical Center.
On the day the team was founded 100 years ago by Mara’s grandfather Tim for a then “whopping” price of $500, the Giants are hoping to start a new trend now that they’ve hit triple digits in existence. Since 2011, the team’s last Super Bowl championship season, the Giants have had just three winning seasons (2012, 2016, and 2022), two of which have resulted in playoff berths, the most recent being 2022.
In each case, though, the ensuing season has seen the Giants go backward record-wise for whatever reason, causing Mara and the fans a major letdown after they had raised their hopes.
Mara, who has let Schoen and Daboll take the lead on building a roster they feel they can win with, has provided his input, as was shown on the recently completed Hard Knocks that followed the Giants’ 2024 offseason.
Schoen, whom he has granted the final say over football matters, hasn’t always agreed with his boss, however. For example, Mara expressed a desire to see running back Saquon Barkley re-signed, but Schoen walked away from a deal when Barkley’s price tag went beyond the ceiling Schoen had set.
Despite any disagreements the men have had, Mara still has plenty of confidence in the two men to turn things around.
“I have a lot of confidence in this particular team (Daboll and Schoen),” Mara said. “Their communication is great. I think we’ve added some good pieces. Now it’s time to show everybody.”
Mara, who in the past hasn’t exactly been the picture of patience, wouldn’t quantify what he considered “improvement, saying, “They know what I want to see.”