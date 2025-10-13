Could Titans Be Eyeing Giants AHC/OC Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Vacancy?
Six weeks into the NFL season, and we have the first dismissal of a head coach.
The Tennessee Titans relieved head coach Brian Callahan of his duties on Monday after a 4-19 record spanning just over one season. Mike McCoy will take over as the interim head coach.
After the season, the Titans are set to conduct yet another search for a permanent head coach, and one such candidate who is likely to get a call after the season is none other than New York Giants assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Kafka actually interviewed for the Titans job the last time Tennessee had a vacancy; the Titans went with Callahan.
But things are much different, and Kafka, who has dabbled in head coaching with the college all-star games, could become an even hotter candidate after this season, given his work with Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The Titans, remember, have a rookie quarterback of their own in Cam Ward. And of the three rookie quarterbacks drafted this year who have at least 90 dropbacks (Dillon Gabriel and Ward being the other two), Dart leads the group in key passing stats such as completion rate (65.9%), yards per attempt (6.0), and touchdowns (4), just to name a few.
Ward, meanwhile, has struggled. He’s thrown for 1,101 yards on 202 attempts, whereas Dart has thrown for 508 yards on 85 attempts.
Besides his work in developing Dart, Kafka, himself a former NFL quarterback, was also part of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s career, adding another feather to his cap.
The Giants' offense, with Kafa as the play caller this year, is currently averaging 20.2 points per game and is ranked 18th overall (328.2 yards/game), tied for ninth in rushing (126.2 yards/game) and 17th in passing (202.0 yards/game).
It is believed that this is the final year of Kafka’s contract with the Giants. If Kafka, who is of Puero Rican descent, were to be hired by another club as a head coach, the Giants ould be awarded two third-round compensatory picks, one in 2026 and one in 2027) under the expanded Rooney Rule's parameters.
