Daniel Jones Put in the Cellar of CBS Sports NFL QB Power Rankings
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has fast become the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL in that he just doesn't get any respect.
Such is the case from CBS Sports, who, in a post-draft ranking of all 32 projected starting quarterbacks, put Jones dead last--behind rookies Caleb Williams of Chicago, J.J. McCarthy of Minnesota, Jayden Daniels of Washington, and Bo Nix of Denver.
Seriously. Jones, who has been in the league for six seasons and who in 2022 led the Giants to their first postseason berth since 2016 and their first postseason win since 2011, is dead last behind four rookies who have yet to take a snap in the NFL.
This isn't to suggest that Jones is a top-tier quarterback because he hasn't shown that, and it's questionable if he ever will. Last season, before a torn ACL ended a disappointing campaign, Jones didn't play well, looking skittish behind an offensive line that allowed the second-most sacks (85) in league history.
Jones also didn't have a full supporting cast of characters, having to go several games without a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, Andrew Thomas at left tackle, and tight end Darren Waller.
But Jones, who threw six interceptions and only two touchdown passes, was sacked 30 times in six games last season, with 22 of those sacks coming in the first four games. To be fair, no quarterback could be expected to function under that kind of duress.
But as far as not having Barkley (whom he won't have this year after the running back jumped to the Eagles in free agency) or Waller (who is believed to be leaning toward retiring), that's where the line needs to be drawn.
Good quarterbacks need to find a way to elevate the talent around them, which Jones hasn't been able to do even when his protection has held up.
The franchise hopes that by adding some firepower in the form of draft picks Malik Nabers and tight end Theo Johnson and adding veterans to the offensive line, Jones will look more like the quarterback he was in 2022 rather than the skittish deer-in-the-headlights signal caller he was last year.
Admittedly, time is running out for Jones, who, if he doesn't look like his 2022 self, could be sent packing after this season when the Giants.
But to say that Jones, who is recovering from a torn ACL and may or may not be ready for the start of the 2024 season, is the worst of all the starting quarterbacks is not only harsh but also unfair.
