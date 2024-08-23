Dexter Lawrence Helping Younger Teammates Get Ready for Upcoming Season
There’s a very good reason why New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has earned past captainship of the team and is likely to do so again.
In addition to being one of the top three at his position, Lawrence not only helps to keep his teammates on the offensive line sharp by giving them everything he has, but he also lends his expertise to his teammates on the defensive side of the ball as a pseudo coach.
“Just talking ball with them, helping them with technique on the field, just helping them understand the position, just little things,” Lawrence said of the work he’s done with the defensive linemen on the team, many of whom have less experience than he and Rakeem Nunez-Roches do. “Learning how to play the game within the game, understanding the feelings to feel and the angles, and a lot of football stuff.”
That should all bode well for a Giants defense that’s going to emphasize the defensive front seven to get after the quarterback this season. Given the Giants' young defensive secondary, at least as of the moment, the front seven aims to do whatever it can to make things easier for the back end.
Lawrence understands that.
“Yeah, I think just helping the mentals I think is the biggest thing, taking every day, every rep, every challenge seriously and not getting too high and not getting too low, so staying – I think it's a mental thing that's the biggest thing,” he said.
“I think if you come outside and you compete and you work hard and you stay honed in on your technique, then it's not much that you can mess up on, and you learn the defense and how to leverage and things like that, then it should be fairly simple.”