Dexter Lawrence Reflects on Giants' Quarterback Decision
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II has made no secret in the past about being tired of losing game after game.
But now that the decision has been made to bench starting quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito, Lawrence admittedly has some mixed feelings.
“Definitely hard, but I've been a part of this business,” Lawrence said on Wednesday. “Just like last year when they traded my best friend (defensive lineman Leonard Williams) in the middle of the season. It's part of the business and I understand that part of it. And like I said before, I feel for Daniel, works hard, great dude, relatable. It just sucks.”
Lawrence reported that Jones, whom he considered a good friend, spoke admirably about how Jones, who appeared to be demoted to the fourth-string quarterback behind newcomer Tim Boyle, who was signed to the practice squad this week, has handled this adversity.
“I'd say the same way: he still has a smile on his face. And I told him, ‘You’ll get another opportunity, and wherever it is, you’re going to take advantage of it,’” Lawrence said.
While the Giants defensive co-captain feels for Jones, he’s also excited for DeVito, who will try to snap the offense and the team out of its five-game losing streak this Sunday at home against Tampa Bay.
"I'm excited about that–he showed his flashes last year, obviously,” Lawrence said.
"I trust what the coaches think, and they think Tommy is the best way to go. I'm going to rally along that, and I'm going to play my hardest for Tommy, just like I played my hardest for Daniel and whoever goes after that."
Lawrence is currently the biggest leader in the Giants' locker room. He's been the biggest vocal advocate, especially since they've dug themselves into a 2-8 hole. And as a leader, his message to his teammates has been that everyone is in this together and still needs to do their part.
That starts with him and what he intends to do to help the Giants find their first win in over a month.
"Prove myself, prove this defense is a great defense and rally among the offense and encourage, and keep the confidence," Lawrence said.
Yes, regardless of who the quarterback is.