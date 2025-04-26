Does Giants OLB Abdul Carter Have a Specific Jersey Number in Mind?
There should be little to no doubt that New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter wants to come into East Rutherford and make an immediate splash for the historic franchise.
At the same time, he understands the allure of representing the organization and the numerous greats that came before him, especially those on the defensive side of the ball. He doesn’t just want to mirror them with his efforts on the gridiron but off of it as well.
That all starts with choosing the jersey number he wants his last name plastered above when he dons the blue for the first time this fall. Carter wore No. 11 during his time with the Penn State Nittany Lions, which made him eerily reminiscent of another former school great, Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons.
Yet, when the two Penn State greats actually got to speak to one another during a draft show for Bleacher Report, we think Carter joked that he had a different number in mind.
“The No. 56 sounds real good,” he said.
That jersey number needs no introduction as belonging to the great Hall of Fame Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Taylor played 13 seasons for the team, won two Super Bowls (XXI, XXV), and is often regarded as a player who changed the way the position was played and how opponents had to approach dealing with his freakish athletic skills.
The problem for Carter is that No. 56 is retired and should stay that way. No. 11, last worn by quarterback Phil Simms, has also been retired by the Giants.
So, unless Taylor or Simms give their blessing for Carter to take their respective jersey numbers, the young pass rusher will have to look elsewhere for a new NFL numeric identity.
Carter has been open about his admiration for Taylor, who he never saw play live but whose YouTube clips he’s viewed. He aspires to have an impact on the game, the way Taylor did, but in realizing just how sacred No. 56 is to Giants lore, Carter walked back his statement when reporters asked him on Friday about his jersey number choice.
“We’re still in the process of that, but we'll see what happens,” he said, refusing to say if he had another preference.
Last year, wide receiver Malik Nabers, also a first-round pick, received the blessing of the late Ray Flaherty’s family to wear the legacy receiver’s No. 1 jersey.
The decision was highly contested at first, but Nabers went on to represent both parties with pride and respect as he put forth one of his own impressive debuts and individual seasons in Giants history.
He posted a record 107 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns and formed a nice tandem with fellow rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.
But when it comes to the man known as “LT,” any player seeking to gain the Hall of Famer’s blessing to wear that number for the Giants is potentially setting himself up for disappointment, not to mention skepticism from a fan base who witnessed how Taylor made quarterbacks shake with fear on a weekly basis.
It’s hard to blame Carter for setting lofty aspirations for himself, especially if he believes he can reach them.
But if he’s going to do that, it’s probably a given that he’ll need to do so sporting a jersey number other than 56 or 11.
