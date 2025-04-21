Ex-Giants Draft Pick Reflects on Rocky Tenure at Start of NFL Career
Although there is much stress surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft's No. 3 overall pick, the New York Giants could use it to add a long-term difference-maker to their roster.
When those opportunities present themselves, however rough the circumstances that led to them may be, it is imperative to capitalize. Identifying a prospect's talent and skill set is not enough. The fit has to be right as well.
Unfortunately, that was not the case for cornerback Eli Apple.
Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese selected the Ohio State standout and national champion with the No. 10 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, surprising many fans who anticipated him going later in the night.
For various reasons, Apple could not meet the expectations thrust on an early first-rounder.
The 6-foot-1 Apple tallied one interception, 102 solo tackles, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 30 games with Big Blue. According to Pro Football Focus, he never posted a coverage grade higher than 65 during that span.
Modest production was not the only issue, however. Apple received a reputation for being a locker room problem due to maturity issues that ultimately led to his suspension by the team and eventually his trade to the Saints.
Where it went wrong with the Giants
These days, a more mature Apple, 29 years old, is owning up to his shortcomings that sabotaged his career in New York, admitting to having made mistakes from which he’s been trying to grow.
Speaking with Kyle Odegard of ReadWrite, Apple opened up about his self-destructive behavior and how he’s tried to grow from it.
“I mean, of course, yeah, you wish you would have handled things differently," Apple said.
"But I think the beauty of everything is not having regret, but learning from those mistakes and knowing you had to go through that to become who you are.
"I’m very thankful to have been drafted by the Giants and to have that opportunity. That was amazing. I learned a lot throughout that time about myself. I learned a lot about the people close to me, and I needed to go through what I went through to be where I am now, so I don’t have any regrets at all."
The arduous transition from college to the pros can be made more difficult for those who jump into the New York media market.
Not everyone can withstand that pressure, at least not in their early 20s.
Apple admitted that the environment got the best of him, resulting in setbacks.
"Being a young guy coming in, you try to balance everything, and you try to play Superman," the free agent told Odegard.
"Sometimes it’s tough. You must leave people where they are because you can’t save everybody. That was my mistake, trying to do too much.
"And then a lot of stuff with my family became public, and it unraveled. It played with my peace, played with my emotions. I think that ended up carrying out to the field, unable to focus."
Apple has obviously gained a new perspective since playing for the Giants. He still gets under the skin of players and fans with his bold comments and trash-talk, but he is also an enduring contributor.
While his time with the Giants was obviously defined by struggles, Apple is grateful for the lessons he learned at his first NFL home.
