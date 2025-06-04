Examining Three Proposed Trades for New York Giants
Will New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen be in the market to wheel and deal in the coming months to fortify the roster?
Schoen is one who, like many NFL general managers, is always on the alert for ways to upgrade the short- and long-term viability of the roster. In a new report by Pro Football Network, the site presents three potential trade scenarios for the Giants to consider.
Trade for Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
Until proven otherwise, it’s probably safe to assume that the Giants could probably use some additional depth along the interior of their offensive line.
That’s why PFSN suggests the Giants trade for Alijah Vera-Tucker of the New York Jets, a player who is one of many Jets big-names nearing the end of his contract.
“After two injury-shortened seasons, Vera-Tucker finally stayed healthy in 2024 and performed well, allowing a 1.74% pressure rate. Still, he logged fewer than 450 snaps in each of the two previous years, so reliability could be a concern,” PFN admitted.
Stopping right there, if reliability is a concern, why would the Giants, who have Greg Van Roten under contract and who are looking to develop Evan Neal, Jake Kubas, Joshua Ezeudu, and rookie Marcus Mbow into versatile offensive line options, want to give up draft capital for a player whose reliability is a question mark, especially in what could end up being a rental scenario?
The Giants, remember, are already down a third-round pick, having traded their 2026 third-rounder to Houston as part of the deal to move up in the draft order for Jaxson Dart. They also have free agents of their own whom they need to consider extensions for after this season, such as receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and linebacker Micah McFadden.
Furthermore, Giants general manager Joe Schoen may face a scenario where he seeks to extend outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, whose fifth-year option has been exercised.
Yes, the offensive line has some question marks regarding its depth, but what PFN’s analysis doesn’t take into consideration is that last year, the Giants' o-line had ten different combinations thanks to injuries across the board, the most serious of which was to left tackle Andrew Thomas.
Before Thomas went down for the season with a foot injury, the unit had looked much improved from the prior year’s historically bad performance, which saw it give up 85 sacks —the second most in league history since sacks became a tracked statistic.
And why would the Jets want to create a hole on their offensive line?
Answer: They wouldn’t.
Send OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux to Green Bay
Ever since the Giants drafted Abdul Carter third overall in April’s draft, there has been growing speculation that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s days in New York are numbered.
The suggestion to trade Thibodeaux, according to PFSN, is more so based on their view of the Giants having “a luxury” at edge rusher they might not be able to afford.
“The duo of (Brian) Burns and Carter could make the former top-five pick the odd man out. Thibodeaux racked up 11.5 sacks in 2023, so trading him may seem strange to some, but he may be more of a luxury considering the talent New York has coming off the edge,” the analysis said.
First, it’s never a bad thing to have multiple pass rushers–just ask the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl champion Giants teams or even the current reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.
More importantly, let’s explore the finances. Currently, the Giants have Carter on a very cost-effective rookie deal, which has cap hits of $8.228 million, $10.285 million, $12.342 million, and $14.399 million from 2025 to 2028.
With the salary cap continuing to rise, that’s not a ridiculous amount to absorb, especially since the team’s biggest ticket item–quarterback Jaxson Dart–is also on a rookie deal.
In other words, the finances are set up to where it’s not a “must” for the team to unload Thibodeaux due to finances. With his option year being exercised, would count for $14.751 million in a year where Carter, again, would only cost the team $10.285 million, the combined cost of both edge rushers less than Burns’s $34.75 million cap hit in 2026.
If Thibodeaux performs as he did in 2023, when he didn’t have to miss multiple weeks due to an injury, keeping him on the roster will ultimately prove to be well worth it.
Send QB Jameis Winston to New Orleans
We can see why this is a popular suggestion, given that the Saints currently don’t have an experienced quarterback on their roster and that Winston, albeit for a different coaching regime, once played there.
But there is a reason why the Giants, in revamping their quarterback room, gave projected 2025 starter Russell Wilson a one-year deal and Winston, as the QB2, a two-year deal.
Wilson is going to hold down the fort until Dart is ready to play full-time, while Winston stands on the sideline, undoubtedly attached to Dart’s hip. Based on Wilson’s contract, the Giants plan to have Dart on the field no later than the start of the 2026 season.
If they were to trade Winston, they would not only leave themselves without a QB2 for 2026 who knows the system, but they would also be removing a valued voice from Dart’s ear who has welcomed the opportunity to tutor Dart in any way he can.
In other words, the Giants, based on how things are set up, see Winston’s value as not just a backup but as a guy who, once the offense’s reins are turned over to Dart, can continue to mentor him once he becomes a starter.
What the Giants Should Consider Doing
If the Saints were to inquire about any quarterback on the Giants roster, Tommy DeVito would be the one who makes the most sense.
DeVito, who probably doesn’t have a future in New York, will likely hit waivers where quarterback-needy teams such as the Saints and Steelers (depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers), and perhaps even the Vikings, who are reportedly concerned about second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy, might have interest.
It is worth noting that if DeVito doesn’t make the Giants' roster, he will hit the waiver wire, with the claiming order reflecting the draft order from this past April for the first three weeks of the 2025 season.
That would put the Saints ninth, the Steelers 21st, and the Vikings 24th. If DeVito, who has shown flashes of being able to play at a winning level, were coveted by the Saints as a short-term option until Tyler Shough was ready to play, wouldn’t it make sense for them to send the Giants a conditional draft pick to ensure they get him rather than to take the risk of letting him pass through waivers?