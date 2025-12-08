3 Things NY Giants Must Do When This Season's Finally Over

Joe Schoen set out to change the culture in the Meadowlands, and although the 2022 season gave fans a respite from the misery, the New York Giants have remained a punchline for the majority of his tenure as general manager. Though, as long as he is in the building , he has the opportunity to help end the mockery.

If Schoen is allowed to retain his post through this offseason, he must devise a blueprint that addresses his past mistakes and redefines this franchise's identity.

That is a daunting task for someone who has already faced significant scrutiny in the New York media market, and there's no guarantee that Schoen will have the opportunity to enact further changes to a program that feels like it’s been stuck in a perpetual rebuild.

In the coming weeks, we’ll lay out a comprehensive plan to fix the Giants, but some things come to mind that whoever does end up as the team’s chief decision maker are no-brainers.

Hire Chris Shula as the New Head Coach

I understand that a defensive coordinator with no head coaching experience might not be everyone's choice to lead New York. Still, the Giants can’t afford to let the team's past failures with first-timers dissuade them from pursuing a potential success story .

Chris Shula has spent the last eight years with one of the best organizations in the NFL, learning under one of the league's best coaches. Sean McVay has placed great trust in this man, and it is paying off.

Shula has been instrumental in helping the Rams' defense reinvent itself following Aaron Donald's retirement in 2024. Byron Young, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Nate Landman, among others, are all developing nicely under the second-year defensive coordinator’s guidance.

Individual progress has given way to team success, as the Rams are allowing a stingy 17.5 points per game this season. The defense has still been vulnerable at times, but it is holding strong when it matters most.

Shula's efforts have helped the Rams become one of the most complete squads in the NFL.

The Giants, like Los Angeles, have promising playmakers who should be able to make a difference on the front seven. Shula can potentially push this group closer to its ceiling, which should theoretically be quite high.

Developing quarterback Jaxson Dart is obviously important, but a good offensive coordinator can accomplish that goal.

Molding polarizing outside linebacker Abdul Carter into a game-wrecking professional is also a crucial objective. Shula can have a profound impact on the 21-year-old's growth, while also enhancing the defense as a whole.

The Rams are tied for third in the NFL with 20 takeaways, a skill the Giants have been sorely lacking for a while now.

They need a makeover, and a third-generation coach who knows firsthand what it takes to sustain a successful culture seems like a natural fit.

Re-sign WR Wan'Dale Robinson

A dynamic quarterback like Jaxson Dart is definitely part of the offense’s increased efficiency. Still, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson deserves a ton of credit for taking a sizable step forward amid sub-optimal conditions.

He is sprinting toward a 1,000-yard campaign (828) and has bloomed into a versatile pass-catcher who can inflict damage in the slot and downfield.

Robinson is no longer just a target magnet. The 24-year-old is now generating space and doing his part to move the chains. He will be rewarded for his efforts in free agency, but the Giants would be wise to hold onto him if they can.

Overpaying Darius Slayton last offseason should not prevent the organization from re-signing a young, hard-working player who stepped up in the face of overwhelming adversity. Robinson has earned his place in the receiver room.

Although some personnel changes are necessary to lift Big Blue out of despair, continuity on offense could be hugely beneficial for Dart and the new full-time head coach.

If there is a non-Nabers pass-catcher worth keeping, it is No. 17.

Ssign LB Alex Singleton

The Giants are giving up a league-worst 154.2 rushing yards per game. There are multiple areas to examine on defense, but terrible run support is negatively affecting the entire unit.

The Giants must finally plug in this hole, and linebacker Alex Singleton should be high on the Giants’ list of free-agent targets.

The veteran linebacker has cleared nearly every obstacle in his path, willing himself to become a trusted member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

He was forced to enter the Canadian Football League after going undrafted in 2015, battled back after tearing his ACL in 2024, and battled back again after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in November.

Singleton has exemplified amazing perseverance and is back on the field for the Broncos. He does not merely push through these challenges, however.

The former Montana State star consistently produces, recording 100 solo tackles in a single season twice (2022 and 2023) and excelling against the run.

His numbers are not what they have been in the past -- 40 solo tackles and 33 stops in 11 games -- but when healthy, he can still reinforce the second level of a defense.

Given his age ( 32), the 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker should not cost much on the open market.

And while a player of Singleton’s caliber alone can't fix the squad's porous run defense, he can be an affordable part of the solution.

