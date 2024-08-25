Final 2024 New York Giants 53-man Roster Projection
The 2024 New York Giants preseason schedule is in the books, the players having done all they can to convince general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and the rest of the team's decision makers of their worthiness for a roster spot.
Something to keep in mind with this year’s roster shaping is the tweak made to the injured reserve rule. Whereas in the past a player placed on IR by the final roster cutdown date was ineligible to return that season, this year teams may designate up to two players for return from IR at roster cutdown date.
Any such player will immediately count against the club’s number of designations (eight max during the regular season), even if the player does not subsequently return to practice.
Also, any player designated for return does not automatically have his 21-day window open upon receiving the designation. The team will need to notify the league once the player is medically cleared to begin practicing, at which point his 21-day window opens.
With that in mind, here based off the preseason finale against the Jets, is our final 53-man roster projection for the initial iteration.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Starter: Daniel Jones
- Backups: Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito
- Out: N/A
Drew Lock, who was the emergency quarterback in the preseason finale, still isn’t 100 percent else he would have gotten some snaps against the Jets after not playing last week against Houston.
While there doesn’t appear to be concern about him not being ready for Week 1, the Giants would be shortsighted if they were to cut their quarterbacks list to two–and not just because of Lock’s status. Daniel Jones’s injury history needs to be taken into consideration.
Running Backs (3)
- Starter: Devin Singletary
- Backups: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray
- Out: Dante Miller, Lorenzo Lingard, Joshua Kelley
I remain convinced that the Giants will try to slide Dante “Turbo” Miller to the practice squad and will roll with three running backs (I have Jakob Johnson as a tight end–more on that in a moment).
The only other question about this position is who ends up as RB2. Tracy, the rookie, appears to have the edge based on the preseason showing.
Tight Ends (4)
- Starter: Daniel Bellinger
- Backups: Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Jakob Johnson
- Out: Jack Stoll, Lawrence Cager
I have Jakob Johnson making this team because of his connection with Carmen Bricillo from their days with the Raiders and his ability to contribute on special teams. To some, this might look like a duplication with Manhertz, a tight end blocking, and making the roster.
Lawrence Cager, who is nursing an injury, will probably land on IR. I’m curious to see if he becomes one of the two maximum players the team designates for return. That will of course, all depend on how bad some of the other injuries are.
Wide Receivers (6)
- Starters: Malik Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson
- Backups: Darius Slayton, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin
- Out: Ayir Asante, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Isaiah Hodgins, John Jiles, Isaiah McKenzie, Allen Robinson
After sticking with seven receivers, one of whom was veteran Allen Robinson II, I’m going with six. Why? Robinson doesn't give the Giants anything on special teams and for as much as I like the experience he brings to the young room, I think he’d be a luxury to keep on the roster.
I think if Gunner Olszewski, who has been battling a groin issue, is healthy, he makes the roster over McKenzie, who had a rough summer.
I would be shocked if the Giants don’t try to engineer a trade. As I’ve said before, if they wanted to move a receiver, Isaiah Hodgins, their best blocking receiver, is the guy to watch. One could make a case to keep Hodgins on the roster, but the Giants have enough guys who don’t give them something on special teams without adding another in Hodgins.
Offensive Line (10)
- Starters: Andrew Thomas (LT), Jon Runyan Jr. (LG), John Michael Schmitz (C), Greg Van Roten (RG), Jermaine Eluemunor (RT)
- Backups: G Aaron Stinnie, C/G Austin Schlottman, G/T Josh Ezeudu, OT Evan Neal, G/C Jake Kubas
- Out: G/T Marcus McKethan, OT Yodny Cajuste, OT Matt Nelson, C/G Jimmy Morrissey, Jalen Mayfield, Joshua Miles, OT Marcellus Johnson
I took the spot I saved from receivers and used it on the offensive line, adding undrafted rookie Jake Kubas to the list. Given how this unit tends to get banged up (as we saw during most of the summer when the starting offensive line didn’t get a snap together, I think the Giants use that spot on the offensive line.
That said, we'll have to wait on the injuries suffered by Schmitz and Neal, but the intial sense I got is that neither was serious enough to warrant concern.
Defensive Linemen (5)
- Starters: Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches
- Backups: Jordon Riley, Elijah Chatman, D.J. Davidson
- Out: Timmy Horne, Casey Rogers
The trade of Jordan Phillips opened up a spot for D.J. Davidson for the 53. I think Casey Rogers will land on the practice squad. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the team adding someone via the waiver wire, perhaps bumping either Davidson or Riley from the roster where I could see the Giants trying to add them to the practice squad.
Inside Linebackers (5)
- Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden
- Backups: Matthew Adams, Darius Muasau, Carter Coughlin
- Out: Darrian Beavers, Dyontae Johnson, KJ Cloyd
This unit has been banged up this summer, but I think it looks good for Carter Coughlin (who I initially had not making the cut), whereas I’m not as sure Dyonte Johnson makes the cut.
I moved Isaiah Simmons to the safety group so I could open a spot for Coughlin, who last year was the team’s leading tackler on special teams and who, despite landing on my cut list in the first two iterations of my projections, I really wanted to find a way to keep.
I think Cloyd might have earned himself a spot, but I don't think there will be room for him onn the 53-man roster.
Outside Linebackers (4)
- Starters: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns
- Backups: Boogie Basham, Benton Whitley
- Out: Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley, Ovie Oghoufo, Azeez Ojulari
Benton Whitley has had a productive summer both on defense and special teams, and I think he has done enough to earn a roster spot. The question is does he take the spot held by Basham or Ojulari? My best guess is that the Giants look to move Ojulari via a trade (maybe for a cornerback?) which will solve the problem.
Cornerbacks (5)
- Starters: Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Andru Phillips (SCB)
- Backups: Tre Hawkins III, Darnay Holmes
- Out: Tre Herndon, David Long Jr., Breon Borders, Kaleb Hayes, Christian Holmes, Mario Goodrich, Cor’Dale Flott
I still say the CB2 isn’t on the roster yet, and I fully expect the team to scour the waiver wire or perhaps even try to swing a trade. I wouldn’t be stunned if Cor’Dale Flott, who is nursing a quad injury, lands on IR with a designation to return to open up a roster spot, which is why I have him as “out” in this projection. And I also wouldn't be surprised if Darnay Holmes is removed from this group when the new cornerback arrives.
Safeties (5)
- Starters: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin
- Backups: Dane Belton, Isaiah Simmons, Alex Johnson
- Out: Jonathan Sunderland, Raheem Layne, Gervarrius Owens, Clayton Isbell
Gervarrius Owens has been injured, so I think he will land on IR. I also think Alex Johnson has quietly had a good enough camp to where his versatility at corner and safety works in his favor.
Special Teams (3)
- PK: Graham Gano
- P: Jamie Gillan
- LS: Casey Kreiter
- Out: PK Jude McAtamney
Nothing new to see here.