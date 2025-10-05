Five Crushing Turnovers Sink NY Giants in 26-14 Road Loss to Saints
Five turnovers, resulting in 13 points, proved to be the difference in the Week 5 game between the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints, as the Giants fell 26-14 at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.
The turnovers included two interceptions thrown by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, and one fumble each by Dart running back Cam Skattebo and receiver Darius Slayton, the Giants closing out the gave with five straight turnovers before finally ending their turn on offense on downs as the Saints overcame an initial 14-3 deficit to earn their first win of the season and in head coach Kellen Moore’s head coaching career.
While all the turnovers were backbreaking, Skattebo's red zone fumble returned for a score by Saints reserve safety Jordan Howden early in the fourth quarter.
The turnover stalled a promising drive by New York's offense, which spanned 12 plays and accumulated four first downs over seven minutes of possession.
Dart's second career start featured two early touchdown tosses to tight end Theo Johnson in the first half on New York's first two offensive drives. During that span, Dart threw for 93 yards and completed 8-of-9 pass attempts.
Following the hot start, the Ole Miss standout would throw for only 109 yards, register two interceptions from New Orleans's cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and complete just 18 of his 31 throws. The team's offense also struggled following its 14-3 lead, accumulating zero scoring drives for the remainder of the game.
Defensively, New York had a better showing, stopping the run as they surrendered just 2.9 yards per carry on 30 Saints rush attempts. It was the first time all year the Giants didn't allow an opponent to rush for over 100 yards against their defense.
The downside was New York's pass rush finished the game without taking down Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler for a sack, with defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches delivering the team's lone quarterback hit in the afternoon.
Add to that three defensive pass interference penalties called against Giants defensive backs Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, and Paulson Adebo, and the Saints kept their scoring drives alive as they marched toward their first victory.
Despite their lows, Skattebo and Dart each rushed for over 50 yards on the ground to spearhead New York's productive ground game. The Giants rushed for 136 yards on 29 carries, thanks to Dart's 55 yards on seven carries and Skattebo's 59 yards on 15 carries.
In the offense's first game without Malik Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and Skattebo led the team in targets (7) with Johnson and Skattebo hauling in a team-high six receptions.
No pass-catcher accumulated over 55 yards receiving, as tight end Daniel Bellinger totaled a team-high 52 receiving yards.
On the injury front, receiver Darius Slayton left the game with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He was targeted six times and hauled in three catches for 31 yards, but also had the Giants' first turnover of the game that stalled a positive New York drive before the half, which New Orleans converted to three points to go ahead 16-14 at the half.
The loss is New York's eighth consecutive road defeat of the season and drops them to 1-4 on the year. They'll return home for a quick turnaround game in a few days in the form of a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
