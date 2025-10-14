Former NY Giants Coach Helped Team Scout QB Jaxson Dart
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has the Big Blue fan base overjoyed right now.
Still, it’s quite possible that no one loves Dart more than Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who has not only spoken glowingly of the rookie but has, on more than one occasion, given Dart bear hugs after a big play or a win.
While Daboll and the Giants did their own due diligence on Dart, they also received some helpful input from none other than former head coach Joe Judge, who is now the assistant quarterbacks coach on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
“Before the draft, they did their homework on all the quarterbacks, but every meeting with Ole Miss’s Dart ended the same way: with coach Brian Daboll and front-office members walking out saying, ‘He checks every box,’” Russini said.
“Believe it or not, the Giants also leaned on some unlikely help,” Russini added. “Ole Miss assistant quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, the former Giants head coach, helped the team learn everything it needed to know about Dart.”
So far, it’s safe to say that the Giants are pleased with their decision.
Dart is now 2-1 in a Giants uniform, with two enormous wins over teams that no one thought he would beat. The former Ole Miss star has thrown four touchdowns and two interceptions with 508 passing yards and a completion percentage of 65.9 so far.
Dart has a quarterback rating of 87.8 through three games. He also rushed for 167 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.
Interestingly, the Giants weren’t alone in their interest in Dart, according to Russini.
“The Saints, Steelers, and Browns had all shown interest,” she said. “New York tried to play it cool, but the Giants also knew Daboll’s personality — fiery, competitive, intense, and sometimes a little unhinged — was a perfect match for Dart’s energy.”.
Dart, Daboll, and the Giants will have another opportunity to make a statement in Week 7 when they head to Denver to take on the Broncos, who have won three straight.
If Dart stays healthy and keeps playing well in 2025, better days are ahead for the Giants, who just might have finally found their franchise quarterback for the next decade plus.
