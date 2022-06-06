New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: IOL Ben Brederson

Interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson provides position flexibility at guard and center. But can he emerge from a crowded group to hold onto a roster spot?

Interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson is back with the Giants this season after earning his first start last season. The third-year guard was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens but was on the move to New York after one season with Baltimore, the Giants trading for him when injuries started to sap their depth.

Before being drafted, he made 46 starts over four seasons at Michigan. During his time in the Maize and Blue, Bredeson was named to the All-Big Ten team three times and honored as an All-American his senior season.

He was a four-star prospect out of high school on ESPN, Rivals, and Scout.com. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin and was rated the No. 1 guard in the nation.

He had 19 offers from all of the who’s who in college football and chose Michigan over Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and his hometown Wisconsin Badgers.

What Does He Offer the Team? Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Bredeson is your prototypical mauler at guard. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound 24-year-old is big and strong and exhibits good explosion from his hips. He can get his hands on defenders and move them. In a phone booth, he is most effective where there is combat in a confined space. He seems to get in trouble in space either as a run blocker on screens or quick passes and climbing to the second level. He also struggles in space on pass blocking, where he may be one on one with an agile defender. He’s a powerful guard who has served as a good backup at both guard positions in his early career for Baltimore and New York. He has shown the ability to stay ready even when he is not a part of the game plan. His Contract Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Bredeson is in year three of a four-year $3.789 million contract he signed with the Ravens two seasons ago. There is no guaranteed money attached to the remainder of his contract. This season he is set to make $895,000. His contract will account for .4% of the total cap. If he were cut, he would not cost anything in dead money. Next season, his cap hit will increase to just over a million dollars. Roster Projection/Expectations Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports The Giants have invested heavily in that unit to rebuild this offensive line via free agency and the draft. They signed several guards, including Mark Glowinski (three years, $20 million). They also drafted two guards from the University of North Carolina--Joshua Ezeudu was the 67th overall selection, while Marcus McKethan was selected 172nd overall. With those acquisitions, incumbents like Bredeson will need to improve to be included on the 53-man roster ahead of the new front office and coaching staff’s “guys.” If Bredeson can make the team, he will likely operate in a reserve capacity similar to the role he held in his first two seasons in the league.

