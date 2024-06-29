Giants' 2024 Roster Viewed as Worst in League in New Report
The New York Giants began the 2023 season with a high level of optimism after finishing 9-7-1 and with their first postseason berth since 2016.
That optimism quickly waned however as everything that could have gone wrong for the Giants did, including injuries to their two quarterbacks, their starting offensive tackles, and their placekicker. Those injuries plus a sharp decline in play mixed in with some reported turbulence behind the scenes led to a 6-11 season.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen, knowing that the roster was in need of a significant talent infusion, did just that in the off-season.
However, despite additions such as edge rusher Brian Burns, offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr, and receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants 2024 roster still isn’t inspiring much confidence, landing dead last in ESPN’s newest ranking of all 32 NFL rosters.
The ranking might not be fair, but it is not completely unfounded. The Giants ranked 29th in offense and 27th in defense. ESPN's Mike Clay, who compiled the list, wrote that the offseason departures hurt the Giants, especially in the defensive backfield where the Giants lost key defensive stalwarts in Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson, impact players at safety and outside cornerback, respectively.
"The Giants have what is arguably the league's shakiest unit at both cornerback and safety," Clay wrote.
"Deonte Banks (a 2023 first-round pick) will need to make a leap forward in Year 2 and carry the CB room. The likes of Cor'Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, Tre Hawkins III and third-round rookie Dru Phillips are among those competing for the other starting jobs."
Clay’s analysis of the Giants roster wasn’t all doom and gloom, however.
"The Giants have many major roster concerns, but they certainly have some star power up front," Clay said.
"Dexter Lawrence (second-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons) is one of the league's best defenders, and while New York is extremely shaky behind him at [defensive tackle], Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux form a potentially dominant edge rusher duo.
“We know Burns (46.0 sacks in five seasons) is great and while Thibodeaux is still progressing, the 2022 first-round pick made a big leap with 11.5 sacks last season."
Thibodeaux has been trending upwards, but last season he still only managed 43 pressures. That number can go up with the addition of Burns.
Lawrence is arguably the best defensive interior in the post-Aaron Donald era, thanks to his ability to smother the run and opposing quarterbacks. And reserves such as Jordan Phillips, Jordon Riley, and DJ Davidson could prove to be valuable to the defensive line as depth pieces.