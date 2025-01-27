Giants 2024 UFA Primer: TE Chris Manhertz

Giants Country

What should the New York Giants do with Chris Manhertz's impending free agency?

Brandon Olsen, Patricia Traina

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Commander during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Commander during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants took a flier on veteran tight end Chris Manhertz, who played 30% of the offensive snaps this season, mainly as a blocking tight end. After a slow start, he finished his first season with the Giants on a strong note.

Chris Manhertz, Tight End

Height: 6-6
Weight: 235 lbs
Age: 32
NFL Exp.: 9 Years 
College: Canisius

Chris Manhertz signed a one-year contract worth $1,377,500 with the Giants in free agency during the 2024 offseason to provide a veteran presence and blocking ability for a Giants tight end room filled with youth (Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson). 

He finished the season positively with several blocking wins at the point of attack.  This soon-to-be 33-year-old played in all 17 games and caught three balls, including a touchdown.    

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz
New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz (85) keeps his eye on the ball during warmups, Sunday, December 8, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2024 Season Recap

Manhertz, who looked like a clear coaching favorite right from the start, started slowly as a block-first and block-often piece tasked with the responsibilities of the in-line tight end. 

As the season wore on, Manhertz seemed to find his base, playing in 30% of the offense’s snaps (343 total, 60 in the passing game, 80 as a pass blocker, and 203 as a run blocker). 

He finished with his best overall career grades (from Pro Football Focus) on offense (69.3), in the passing game (66.3), and pass blocking (72.4), while his run blocking grade (63.8) was his third-best career mark.

Chris Manhertz
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz (85) during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

Manhertz is one of those players who isn’t a big part of the puzzle but is still a key part. His run blocking was instrumental in the success of rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and it was especially valuable as the season wore on and the offensive line suffered injuries.

In 2024, he finished as the highest-graded Giants tight end in overall grade, receiving, run-blocking, and pass-blocking. His inexpensive price tag and reliable play help elevate the Giants’ offense and run game. All that said, he shouldn’t cost the Giants much to keep on another one-year contract.

Chris Manhertz
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz (85) returns a kick-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

The soon-to-be 33-year-old Manhertz is one-dimensional within the offense. While he has the highest receiving grade, he was only targeted four times with three catches.

Being a player who has blocking ability but no receiving upside makes him more of a sixth offensive lineman than a tight end.  

The Giants might be better off adding young depth to the offensive line to develop into the blocking tight end role. It would be cheaper and beneficial to a team that sorely lacks young offensive line depth right now.

Tommy Trembl
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Potential Replacements If He Doesn’t Return

Free Agency: Tommy Tremble, Carolina

If the Giants were looking for a rotational tight end who could both hold his own as a blocker and have a higher receiving upside than Manhertz in free agency, Tommy Tremble from the Panthers would be high on my board.

Coming off his second-lowest career pass-blocking efficiency rating (94.8%), Tremble is a good athlete with good body control and fluid movement who offers a bit more as a receiver than Manhertz. 

That said, if I’m being honest, I think even though it would probably cost more in terms of a veteran minimum salary to retain Manhertz, given his familiarity with the offense, I wouldn’t hate it if they re-signed him to another contract. 

Chris Manhertz
New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz (85) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep or Dump?

There’s no reason to be upset if the Giants were to bring Manhertz back. He’s a good influence in the tight ends room, and as already noted, he came through with a solid first season for the Giants. If he stays healthy, there is no reason to think he won’t be able to do more of the same in 2025.

