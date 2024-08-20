Giants AGM Brandon Brown On Why Giants Haven't Given Up on OT Evan Neal
During the 2022 NFL draft, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was widely regarded as a top-10 prospect whose NFL future was as bright as they came.
But since being drafted seventh overall by the New York Giants in that class, Neal’s future has turned from promising to dismal, the 6-8, 350-pounder’s future bordering on “bust” territory.
Not all of it has been Neal’s fault. Assorted injuries have slowed his development. And a strong case could also be made for the coaching he received in his first two seasons in which he never quite looked comfortable playing right tackle after playing his final season at Alabama on the left side.
Then there was this year. Neal, who was rehabbing from a season-ending ankle injury from last season, suffered a setback during the spring which caused him to land on the PUP list for the first half of training camp, an occurrence that likely interfered with any plans to cross-train him at guard.
Now? NEal, once counted on to be the Giants’ bookend at tacke opposite Andrew Thomas has lost his starting job to veteran Jermaine Eluemunor, with NEal’s best chance of seeing the field as the team's swing tackle.
Despite all that’s happened, the coaches have been very complimentary of Neal and his work ethic, claiming that he’s done everything asked of him. And assistant general manager Brandon Brown, when asked about Neal’s disappointing start in the NFL, sounded like someone who wasn’t quite ready to recommend the team pull the plug on the hulking offensive lineman.
“I think when you look at the development of players, not just offensive linemen in general, you always want to give at least a minimum of three years a book of business,” Brown said.
Brown pointed to Thomas’s disastrous rookie season, one in which he dealt with an ankle issue and had a revolving door of position coaches, including one who tinkered a little too much with his technique, so Thomas never got comfortable.
By his second season, Thomas did a 180-degree turn and transformed himself into one of the best young left tackles in the game.
It’s too soon to say for sure if NEal will flourish as Thomas did. What he has in his favor, though, is new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, a more patient teacher with a history of getting the most out of his offensive linemen.
Brown noted that every player develops at a different pace, and Neal is no different. He also noted that Neal is still ramping up after a long stretch of inactivity due to his season-ending surgery.
“I appreciate his mindset right now. He wants to do whatever's best for the team, and I have faith in him,” Brown said. “We're not losing any faith in Evan right now.
“I think, right now, him stringing together good days of practice, going into a joint practice tomorrow with the (New York) Jets, and then having that last preseason game, it's all going to be a springboard for him to get back on the track that he wants to be on.”
Overall, Brown said that the offensive line has taken shape nicely this summer, even though injuries have kept the projected starting five from working together.
“Hats off to (Offensive Line Coach) Carmen Bricillo,” Brown said. The way Carm teaches it, he doesn't take anything for granted. He's stripping the rep down, working stunts and games and in practice, and then when you can add guys like Jermaine Eluemunor and (Jon) Runyan (Jr) and guys that have had that continuity together, and you add a Greg Van Roten later on, there's a level of maturity and accountability in that room that feels a little bit different.
“I'm happy where it's at. And John Michael (Schmitz Jr.), Evan, even some of our young guys that are lesser known in terms of depth players, I'm happy where they're going because there's a level of accountability in that room right now where I think it's pointing in the right direction.”