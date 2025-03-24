Giants' Biggest Post-Free Agency Needs Revealed
Following the hectic free agency rush, the New York Giants must fix their roster.
Most of the top options at each position have signed with opposing teams. New York could continue to sign depth pieces, but with the draft looming, the chance to add future stars to the roster shifts back into focus for the Giants, who hold eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 3 overall pick.
Dan Parr of NFL.com writes that the Giants still need to address quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, cornerback, and defensive line.
"The Giants will have to solve their quarterback problem if they’re going to get back to winning. Beyond filling that glaring void, they can afford upgrades on the offensive line, although they are set at left tackle with Andrew Thomas. Improving the depth at each level of the defense should be in order, too," said Parr.
The Giants recently signed Jameis Winston, who will be their bridge quarterback. Winston, who threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season while leading the Browns to a 2-5 record, signed a two-year deal worth $8 million that can double to $16 million if he fulfills all incentives.
Winston is an exciting gunslinger but is also turnover-prone. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2015 has thrown 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions while completing 61.2% of his throws throughout his 10-year career. He can be a short-term answer, but the Giants must address the future in the draft.
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are options if either should fall to the Giants. However, the Tennessee Titans appear to be leaning toward selecting Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Browns' intention at No. 2 remains a mystery.
If neither quarterback is available, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe could be Day 2 options for the Giants.
Aside from the quarterback, the Giants need to upgrade their offensive line. General manager Joe Schoen re-signed Greg Van Roten, who started all 17 games for them, most of those at guard. Schoen also re-signed Aaron Stinnie for depth, and at the tackle position, he added swing tackle candidates Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III.
The offensive line fielded ten combinations last season, tied for most in the league, and finished with 215 combined pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and 48 sacks allowed per PFF.
On defense, the Giants have made splashes to improve the secondary by signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevón Holland in free agency. Adding a cornerback isn't necessary as key contributors from last year's unit returns.
Instead, they should focus on the defensive line, which is a more glaring need. The Giants signed Roy Robertson-Harris and Chauncey Golston, two who will offer depth in the defensive front. They could use another pass rusher, especially after losing Azeez Ojulari, who finished third on the team in sacks (6).
If Sanders and Ward are off the board in the first round, the Giants could continue improving the defense. Defensive tackle Mason Graham and edge Abdul Carter would immediately elevate the defensive front into elite territory.
So, too, could cornerback and receiver Travis Hunter, who would provide tremendous value as a two-way playmaker.
Many scenarios could play out in the draft, but the Giants need to round out the roster and fill these positions of need.
