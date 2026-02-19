Daniel Jeremiah IDs Day 2 Corners Who Would Fit Giants’ Defense

The New York Giants currently have two draft picks in the top 100 and many decisions to make as they hold the fifth spot in the draft order.

Opinions are currently split on which direction the Giants will take in the first round. A growing number believe New York will select Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate with the fifth overall pick. This would give second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart another legitimate weapon in the passing game.

However, just as pressing a need for the Giants lies at cornerback. New York is potentially set to move on from pending unrestricted free agent Cor’Dale Flott, and they are reportedly planning to decline the fifth-year option on 2023 first-round draft pick Deonte Banks.

With cornerback very much in need, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, during a video call with reporters on Thursday, revealed two prospects he has in mind for the Giants for pick No. 37, their second-round selection: Avieon Terrell of Clemson and Brandon Cisse of South Carolina.

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devil at Memorial Stadium. | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Terrell, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, is a junior eligible who, per PFF , has played 1.525 career snaps outside and 165 in the slot.

He has allowed just 52.3% of the pass targets against him to be complete, and has surrendered just six career touchdowns while recording three interceptions and 17 pass breakups over his career for a 73.7 NFL coverage rating.

“Avieon Terrell is a playmaker,” Jeremiah told reporters during his pre-combine conference call on Thursday.

“I mentioned him as someone who plays inside. I think he can play outside as well. He does both there in college, but is really high on the nickel board.”

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cisse, 6-foot and 190 pounds, is also a junior-eligible who has played most of his snaps outside , but has also done some work in the slot.

Cisse has allowed 51.8% of the pass targets against him to be completed, and has allowed three career touchdowns, while recording two interceptions and 10 pass breakups for an NFL coverage rating of 80.4.

“Cisse from South Carolina – super explosive,” Jeremiah said. “He might run in the 4.2s. He’s got a lot of juice there.”

If the Giants opt to wait on cornerbacks in the second round, a couple of additional prospects Jeremiah mentioned as potential Day 3 picks include Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina and Treydan Stukes from Arizona, Stukes being a bit older.

Kilgore is a taller prospect at 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds. He has eight career interceptions and 21 pass breakups. He has allowed 59.9% of the pass targets against him to be completed and nine touchdowns.

Stukes is 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds. He has played six seasons at Arizona , with most of his snaps coming in the slot.

He’s allowed 60.4% of the pass targets against him to be complete and has surrendered eight touchdowns (none in 2025).

Stukes has seven career interceptions and 21 career pass breakups or a 77.4 coverage rating.

Jeremiah added that Kilgore and Stulkes are likely third-round picks, which, as of right now, wouldn’t do the Giants any good since they don’t have a third-round pick in this year’s draft after having traded the pick away to Houston last year in the Jaxson Dart deal.

Which is why Jeremiah believes that as of right now, Terrell and Cisse are the two who make the most sense for the Giants in the second round.