Giants Bracing for Challenging Pittsburgh Primetime Atmosphere
Playing a football game in primetime is challenging enough, especially for the New York Giants, who don’t exactly have the best record under the light on Mondays.
But playing in a hostile environment such as that found at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, makes the challenge even greater.
“Yeah, from what I've heard, it's an intense football environment, obviously very hostile,” said receiver Darius Slayton.
“They're very passionate fans over there in Pittsburgh. That's what I've heard from all accounts and obviously on film their defense is very talented. They have a really good front. They’ve got talent and youth in the back end.
They’ve got backers that fit aggressive, and I think probably for the past…before even some of y'all were born, the Steelers have lived up to a standard on defense and they've maintained that for a really long time, and they still hold that true.”
"They have a great history, a great culture in that organization, and a lot of pride," added Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. "Their fans bring it every game. That black and yellow, you really feel it on game day.
“So, just understand you're going into a hostile environment. Understanding they want to play old school football. Play great defense, run the football, and take care of it.”
Okereke’s point about taking care of the football is particularly notable considering the Steelers are +9 in the turnover ratio, the second best mark in the league behind the league-leading Bills (+10). The Giants, meanwhile, are -2 in the turnover ratio.
How tough have the Steelers been at home on Monday night? They have a 21-game winning streak at home on Monday night, the Giants actually being the last team to beat them on their home turf back in 1991, a 23-20 win during Chuck Noll’s final season as head coach.
Overall, the Steelers hold a .679 winning percentage on Monday night, the highest in the NFL among teams with a minimum of 50 games played on Monday.
Under current head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh is 20-3 in Monday night games, and 10-0 at home.
"It's going to be a great environment Monday night in Pittsburgh," said Giants guard Jon Runyan, Jr. "I know Pittsburgh's a huge football city and Monday night, fourth quarter when they start playing their music and the towels start being waved it's going to be an awesome environment.
“I'm looking forward to it. I'm sure it's going to be really loud. I feel like that's one of the environments that we thrive in. We've played in some tough environments so far already this year and I know the guys are going to be excited and geared up for this one."