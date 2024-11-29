Giants Country

Giants’ DL Dexter Lawrence, TE Theo Johnson Suffer "Potential" Season-ending Injuries  

The New York Giants injury situation, much like the season, keeps getting worse.

Patricia Traina

Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) lines up during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) lines up during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the dislocated elbow injury suffered by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II in Thursday’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys is potentially season-ending.

“I would say that I anticipate it being long-term,” Daboll said. “The rest of the season. (The doctors will) still gonna still look at a few different things, but not very optimistic about it.”

The potential season-ending loss of Lawrence, a team captain and one of the most visible and vocal leaders in the locker room, is huge for a Giants run defense that struggles without him. It’s also a heartbreaker in that Lawrence was making a legitimate push for Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

Daboll also said that promising rookie tight end Theo Johnson, who was seen after the game hurling sneakers against a wall in the visiting locker room, presumably out of frustration, suffered what sounds like a foot injury. 

“He injured his foot, and this one's probably gonna be a long-term one as well,” Daboll said. 

Long-term as in season-ending?

“He’ll get a few more tests, but I definitely think there's a potential of that,” Daboll said. 

Johnson, who caught all five of his pass targets in the game for 54 yards, finishes his rookie campaign having appeared in 12 games with 11 starts, and catching  29 of 43 pass targets for 331 yards and one touchdown.

In other injury news, Daboll said that defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Rochez (stinger) and D.J. Davidson (shoulder) are “sore” and will get treatment over the next several days and are currently considered day by day. 

Daboll also added that, given the injuries to the unit, there was “a pretty good possibility” the team would sign defensive line help.

With any last shred of playoff aspirations officially gone and the Giants becoming the first team to reach double-digit losses in the season, Daboll said he doesn’t plan to bubble-wrap any of the starters in favor of some of the younger players.

“Status quo relative to playtime,” Daboll said. “Do everything we can to get the best guys out there and the results we're looking for.”

Don't Forget to Read

manual

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+