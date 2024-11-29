Giants’ DL Dexter Lawrence, TE Theo Johnson Suffer "Potential" Season-ending Injuries
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the dislocated elbow injury suffered by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II in Thursday’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys is potentially season-ending.
“I would say that I anticipate it being long-term,” Daboll said. “The rest of the season. (The doctors will) still gonna still look at a few different things, but not very optimistic about it.”
The potential season-ending loss of Lawrence, a team captain and one of the most visible and vocal leaders in the locker room, is huge for a Giants run defense that struggles without him. It’s also a heartbreaker in that Lawrence was making a legitimate push for Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Daboll also said that promising rookie tight end Theo Johnson, who was seen after the game hurling sneakers against a wall in the visiting locker room, presumably out of frustration, suffered what sounds like a foot injury.
“He injured his foot, and this one's probably gonna be a long-term one as well,” Daboll said.
Long-term as in season-ending?
“He’ll get a few more tests, but I definitely think there's a potential of that,” Daboll said.
Johnson, who caught all five of his pass targets in the game for 54 yards, finishes his rookie campaign having appeared in 12 games with 11 starts, and catching 29 of 43 pass targets for 331 yards and one touchdown.
In other injury news, Daboll said that defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Rochez (stinger) and D.J. Davidson (shoulder) are “sore” and will get treatment over the next several days and are currently considered day by day.
Daboll also added that, given the injuries to the unit, there was “a pretty good possibility” the team would sign defensive line help.
With any last shred of playoff aspirations officially gone and the Giants becoming the first team to reach double-digit losses in the season, Daboll said he doesn’t plan to bubble-wrap any of the starters in favor of some of the younger players.
“Status quo relative to playtime,” Daboll said. “Do everything we can to get the best guys out there and the results we're looking for.”