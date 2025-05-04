This Giants Draft Pick Named a Favorite in New Analysis
Most of the New York Giants’ 2025 draft class reviews have been extremely positive, offering a renewed hope for a franchise that last year limped to a franchise-worst 3-14 record.
General manager Joe Schoen, whose 2024 draft class proved to be a home run, was under pressure to replicate that success. On paper, he appears to have done so, and these days, optimism is flowing out of 1925 Giants Drive for sunnier skies ahead.
While there is very little to nitpick over concerning the current draft pick, one pick that was named as Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema’s was the Giants’ fourth-round selection (No. 105 overall): Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, whom he said was his RB3 and 51st-ranked overall prospect.
“I like the smash-and-dash combination his tough running style brings to life with Tyrone Tracy Jr. already established in the lineup,” Sikkema said in his analysis.
“Skattebo earned an elite 94.6 PFF rushing grade in 2024 with the country's second-most missed tackles forced (103).”
Skattebo’s missed tackles forced (MTF) stat was he brings to the game and one that would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to a Giants rushing offense that, at times last season, had trouble getting to or beyond the second level.
But the biggest and perhaps most significant reason Skattebo’s arrival will be a welcome one on the Giants' offense is that he gives them a semblance of the “thunder” game that’s been pretty much missing on the Giants' offense.
The hope is that once Skattebo becomes a regular part of the Giants' running backs committee, he and Tracy can wear down opposing defenses with their alternating running styles.
This could make it easier for the passing game to take chances down the field or to chew up the clock late in the game, much like the thunder-lightning combination of Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw used to do.
“He plays with great contact balance,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said of Skattebo after the team concluded its 2025 draft selections.
“He's tough as nails. You can use him in a variety of ways. Pass game, he can catch, he can run routes, he can throw the ball, and he's got very good vision and quick feet.
“He's a 220-pound back who runs with power, toughness, and has the type of personality … that has a lot of toughness.”
