Giants Draft Picks Receive Their Jersey Numbers
The initial jersey number assignments are in for the New York Giants draft class for their two-day minicamp showing.
Here’s a quick look at the number assignments for the draft picks.
Abdul Carter, No. 51. Last worn by outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, a Giants second-round draft pick in 2021 who this offseason signed with the Eagles, let’s hope that if Carter intends to keep this number, he has far better luck in terms of health than the oft-injured Ojulari and that he enjoys longevity as another recent Giant to wear No. 51–long snapper Zak DeOssie.
QB Jaxson Dart, No. 6. This is an Interesting choice as No. 6 is still assigned to punter Jamie Gillan. So something will have to give here. Otherwise, this number hasn’t really been assigned much in recent years.
Besides Gillan having worn it, the last player to sport the number was punter Matt Dodge, who was with the team in 2010.
The number was also once worn by Ray Flaherty during the 1931 season. Flaherty later switched to No. 1, which had been retired until last year when the team brought it back (with the Flaherty family’s blessing) for receiver Malik Nabers.
DL Darius Alexander, No. 91. This is a very fitting assignment for the position-flexible Alexander, who takes up the number once worn by another position-flexible (and pretty good) defensive lineman: Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck. No. 91, last worn by defensive lineman Casey Rogers, became available yesterday after the team waived Rogers.
RB Cam Skattebo, No. 44. A fitting choice for the Giants’ newest running back. No. 44 was famously worn by running back Ahmad Bradshaw, the “lightning” in the Brandon Jacobs-Ahmad Bradshaw “thunder and lightning” duo. But I liked that number for Skattebo because Skattebo is more of a battering ram like fullback Maurice Carthon was back in the day.
OL Marcus Mbow, No. 71. Interestingly, this number assignment hasn’t been worn since Jaylon Thomas sported it during his cup of coffee with the team in 2023. Other notable names to have worn the digits include guard Will Hernandez and Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Dave Tollefson.
TE Thomas Fidone II, No. 86. Fidone takes up the number previously worn by receiver Darius Slayton, who this year switched to No. 18. Slayton is one of the longest tenured members of the team. He’s always been an under-the-radar type of success, so here’s hoping Fidone can enjoy a similar, if not more productive career.
CB Korie Black, No. 25. The first player who came to mind that once wore this jersey for the Giants is former cornerback Mark Collins, a Super Bowl champion who famously shut down Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice when the two used to butt heads back in the 1980s. For now, Black will share No. 25 with running back Dante Miller.
