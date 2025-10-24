Giants’ Final Week 8 Injury Report Raises Roster Decision Questions
The New York Giants’ final injury report is in, and as anticipated, cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) have been declared out.
Safety Jevon Holland (knee) received a “doubtful” designation, while defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (ankle), outside linebacker Brian Burns (hip), and kicker Graham Gano (groin/DTR) were all listed as “questionable.”
The Giants have some interesting roster decisions to make regarding their practice squad elevations, due by 4 p.m. Saturday. Let’s break those down.
Kicker
Graham Gano went through a whole week of practice with no setbacks and has been on track toward being activated off IR after sitting out four weeks with a groin issue suffered in pregame warmups back in Week 3.
The problem, though, with Gano — who, despite telling reporters he’s ready to go — is his recent injury history.
Twice in the last three years, he’s developed an ailment late in the week; this last time, it popped up during pregame warmups.
That mini string could have the Giants feeling squeamish about simply activating him off IR and leaving him as the sole kicker in this week’s divisional game.
Both head coach Brian Daboll and special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial did not rule out adding Younghoe Koo, who is on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated. Regardless, Gano appears eaded off of IR by the deadline.
Wide Receiver
Darius Slayton, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, did not receive an injury designation after going through the week listed as a limited participant.
That he was limited could suggest there is still concern about him being all the way back, or it could simply mean they didn’t want him going from zero to 100 mph right away.
Still, do the Giants risk the possibility of Slayton aggravating the injury again, or do they elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey or newly signed Ray-Ray McCloud from the practice squad as insurance?
Cornerback
Adebo is dealing with a knee injury that might be a multiple-week affair. Still, the Giants currently don’t have a cornerback on their practice squad after releasing LaMareon James earlier in the week, suggesting that Adebo might not be a candidate for IR.
Then again, the Giants poached Korie Black off the Jets practice squad, so the possibility of Adebo going to IR can’t be dismissed.
Final Thoughts
The Giants, as previously mentioned, need to open a roster spot for Gano, so either Adebo or defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) is likely to land on IR to create that opening.
While we don’t normally advocate carrying a second kicker on the roster, we think, given the magnitude that comes with playing a divisional game and the Giants having been burned twice before with Gano’s lower-body injuries, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
So not only do we see Koo potentially being elevated from the practice squad, but we think he would also get a suit.
It would also behoove the Giants to bring up another receiver in case Slayton has a setback, as hamstring injuries are tricky.
With linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle) not receiving an injury designation, there is no need to bring up Zaire Barnes this week for special teams.
Giants Final Injury Report
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee) - Out
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck) - Out
- S Jevon Holland (knee) - Doubtful
- OLB Brian Burns (hip) - Questionable
- DL D.J. Davidson (ankle) - Questionable
- K Graham Gano (groin) - Questionable
Friday Participation Report
Did Not Practice
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- S Jevon Holland (knee)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
Limited Participation
- TE Daniel Bellinger (neck)
- ILB Swayze Bozeman (ankle)
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (knee)
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- OLB Brian Burns (hip) [upgraded]
- DL D.J. Davidson (ankle) [upgraded]
Full Participation
- QB Jaxson Dart (ankle)
- K Graham Gano (groin)*
- C John Michael Schmitz (concussion/non-contact)
*21-day return window open
Bold denotes status change from prior day’s report.
Eagles Final Injury Report
- WR AJ Brown (hamstring) - Out
- CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion) - Out
- C Cam Jurgens (knee) - Out
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) - Out
- CB Jakorian Bennett (pectoral) - Out
- DE Brandon Graham (NIR) - Out
- WR Darius Cooper (shoulder) - Questionable
