Ranking the NFL's Top Pass-Rushing Duos After Micah Parsons Trade
The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in one of the most shocking trades in sports history. In doing so, they dramatically lowered their ceiling, and created an outstanding new pass rush duo.
With Parsons now in Green Bay, here's a look at the NFL's top five pass rushing duos.
5. Kansas City Chiefs—Chris Jones, George Karlaftis
The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the football's best defensive tackle in Chris Jones, and Karlaftis benefits from the pressure he creates. While Jones's sack totals have dropped the last three seasons from 15.5 to 10.5 to five, he's still a beast in the middle as a pass rusher.
Jones led NFL defensive tackles in pass rush win rate in 2024 (16%), and Pro Football Focus gave him the top pass rushing grade for a defensive lineman in the league (91.0). His 74 total pressures were second among linemen. The 24-year-old Karlaftis is still coming into his own, but he has put up 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons, while adding seven more in the playoffs. PFF gave him a pass rush grade of 69.5 in 2024, a career-best mark. His 61 total pressures ranked 13th among edge rushers.
The Chiefs have a dominant force in the middle with Jones and Karlaftis may be poised for a breakout season.
4. New York Giants—Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence
Burns and Lawrence played their first season together for the New York Giants in 2024 and showed the promise of what they can become. The 27-year-old Burns has developed into one of the NFL's best edge rushers, while Lawrence has long been a force on the interior and continues to improve every season.
In 2024, Lawrence was limited to 12 games due to a dislocated elbow. Despite that, he totaled a career-best nine sacks while grading out as Pro Football Focus' second-best defensive lineman (89.9), earning a pass rush grade of 81.4 and posting 36 total pressures. Burns finished with 8.5 sacks, but earned a pass rush grade of 82.9, had 61 pressures, and was tied with Parsons for third in pass rush win rate (23%).
With Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Abdul Carter pitching in, Lawrence and Burns are posed for big things in 2025.
3. Denver Broncos—Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper
The Denver Broncos led the NFL with 63 sacks in 2024, nine more than the Baltimore Ravens, who finished in second place. Denver was led by Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who had breakout seasons.
Bonitto and Cooper both set career-highs in sacks, with the former racking up 13.5 and the latter getting 10.5. The bookend pair combined for 118 pressures, and Bonitto ranked 15th among edge rushers in pass rush win rate (17%). As a team, Denver ranked second in the stat at 46%.
The concern after dramatic breakouts like both players had in 2024 is regression, but Bonitto is 24 and Cooper is 27, so they could just finally be coming into their own. The Broncos will be counting on both continuing to get better in 2025. Having Zach Allen and his 15% pass rush win rate on the interior will only help them.
2. Green Bay Packers—Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary
You knew this was coming.
When Green Bay landed Micah Parsons in a shocking blockbuster trade with the Cowboys, they improved their pass rush tremendously. The newest member of the Packers is an elite talent and truly one of the best football players on the planet. His numbers speak for themselves. In 63 career games, he has 52.5 sacks. He has never had fewer than 12 in a season, and those 12 came in 2024 when he only played in 13 games due to a high ankle sprain.
PFF graded Parsons at 90.0 overall in 2024 and 91.6 as a pass rusher. He was also third in the NFL in pass rush win rate (23%). Meanwhile, Gary is coming off a down season by his standards. He had 7.5 sacks in 2024 to lead the Packers, but his lack of help along the front certainly suppressed his output. PFF ranked him 65th among defensive linemen as a pass rusher (66.3). With so much attention now focused on Parsons, he should revert to the wrecking ball we saw from 2021 through '23.
Parsons will inject life into a dormant Packers pass rush. Gary should be the biggest beneficiary.
1. Houston Texans—Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr.
The Houston Texans currently boast the fiercest pass-rushing tandem in the NFL. While Hunter and Anderson aren't the biggest names in the game, they get the job done as well as any edge rusher pair in the league.
The duo combined for 23 sacks, with Hunter racking up 12 and Anderson finishing with 11 in 14 games played. They also combined for 33 tackles for loss. But the isn't just about raw sack numbers, it's about being disruptive as well. In 2024, Hunter led the NFL in pass rush win rate among edge players at 26%, while Anderson was fifth at 22%, tied with Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett. They helped lead the Texans to the top pass rush win rate in the NFL (49%).
Hunter is well-established at this point. The 30-year-old has been to five Pro Bowls, including three straight. Anderson has one Pro Bowl nod on his resume, but the 23-year-old continues to improve and is rapidly becoming elite at the position.