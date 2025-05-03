Giants First-round Draft Pick Abdul Carter Will Need to Get His Own Number
New York Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter will have to create his own NFL legacy in a number currently in circulation.
Carter sought No. 56, last worn by Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Taylor politely declined the young man’s request.
Now comes word that Carter's college No. 11, retired by the Giants in honor of quarterback Phil Simms, will also not be made available to the rookie defender.
According to retired long-time NFL columnist and pro football Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers, Simms declined Carter’s request despite having said on a podcast that he would be okay with the team assigning his number to Carter.
Simms, however, added that his wife and agent were against such a move but that he would also solicit the opinions of his three children before officially signing off on the move.
Simms was outvoted on the decision by his family and close friends, and will honor that decision.
Taylor declined to give Carter his number, advising the former Penn State star to find another existing number and make it his own.
The Giants, who have retired 14 jersey numbers in their 100-year history, unretired one last year for first-round pick Malik Nabers, who was given No. 1, last worn by Ray Flaherty.
Flaherty’s family approved the club's decision to unretire Nabers in the single digits. Nabers delivered a stellar first season with the club, including a 1,000-yard receiving season and a Pro Bowl berth.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.