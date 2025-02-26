Giants Country

Giants' Grades Slip in Third Annual NFLPA Player Survey

The Giants won-loss record wasn't the only thing that regressed for Big Blue in 2024.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll aren't the only ones with a lot of work to do in the coming months to fix the franchise.

The Giants received mixed grades in the NFLPA’s third annual player survey, with many of those grades dropping from the prior year. Overall, they finished 20th out of 32 NFL teams, a steep fall from their eighth-place finish last year.  

Here’s a look at the 2025 grades compared to the 2024 ones. The ownership and head coach categories are new for 2024.

Category

2024 Grade/Rank

2025 Grade/Rank

Treatment of Families

C / 15th

C / 21st

Food/Cafeteria

B / 8th

B / 17th

Nutritionist/Dietician

C+ / 27th

C+ / 31st

Locker Room

C+ / 17th

C- / 23rd

Training Room

B / 12th

B- / 22nd

Training Staff

A- / 2nd

B / 19th

Weight Room

B / 18th

B- / 24th

Strength Coaches

B+ / 15th

A- / 15th

Team Travel

B+ / 3rd

B / 18th

Head Coach

A- / 13th

B+ / 21st

Ownership

B+ / 14th

C+ / 21st

Overall

8th out of 32 teams

20th out of 32 teams

Interestingly, the one category in which the Giants received an A- is the one that underwent tweaking earlier this year. The team lost strength and conditioning coach Frank Piriano to the Patriots. 

They promoted Drew Wilson to director of strength and conditioning and added Chris Allen and Mark Naylor as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.

After two straight seasons with C+ grades, the team replaced their previous Nutritionist/Dietician director, Steve Smith (who is not related to the former receiver), with Matthew Frakes, who will be the director of performance nutrition.

Although the grade for treatment of families remained the same, the scores dropped from 15th to 21st thanks to a general feeling among the players that the team doesn’t communicate well enough with the families.  

The team’s training staff took a massive fall in the overall rankings, from second to 19th overall. 

While 88% of their players reported having enough one-on-one treatment from the team’s training staff, the likely dip occurred because the team finished 19th out of 32 in terms of the impact the training staff has on the players’ overall success.  

The once state-of-the-art Giants locker room, which opened in 2010 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, has definitely aged quite a bit. The Giants finished 23rd in this category. 

The most significant feedback from the players was that the locker room is dated and could use larger, more functional lockers. This is not surprising since many players, where possible, will occupy a second locker if there is an empty stall nearby.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s ranking fell from 14th to 21st overall. The players’ most significant feedback is that Daboll is moderately receptive to locker room feedback regarding the team’s needs. That metric put him 22nd out of 32 head coaches.

Lastly, team ownership received mixed reviews, with a 7.73 (out of 10) ranking on a perceived willingness to invest in the facilities (22 out of 32 teams), a moderate ranking on ownership’s contributions to positive team culture, and a “committed” ranking to building a competitive team (21st out of 32 teams).

The survey was administered online from August 26 to November 16, 2023 by Artemis Strategy Group. A total of 1,706 players completed the survey this year. Players were able to respond anonymously.

