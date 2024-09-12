Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence Named to PFF's Team of the Week for Week 1
A 28-6 loss to start the season is not what players and fans had in mind just one week into the season. However, if there's anything to be happy about, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II is still as dominant as ever.
The two-time All-Pro defensive tackle is looking to become the league's best interior lineman following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. During Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, Lawrence was basically the Giants' only source of a pass rush against the Vikings, totaling six pressures, one quarterback hit and one sack.
The sack came early in the first quarter, as Lawrence out-muscled right guard Ed Ingram and made his way into the backfield to take down Sam Darnold. Rookie Andru Phillips forced a fumble on C.J. Ham following the sack, setting the Giants up in the red zone.
These are the kinds of game-winning plays fans expect to see from Lawrence. Unfortunately for the Giants, they couldn't follow suit and looked unprepared the rest of the way.
Despite the result, Lawrence's play didn't go unnoticed. He was named to PFF's Team of the Week, joining the defensive line of TJ Watt, Aidan Hutchinson, and Cam Heyward. Lawrence's 31.3% pressure rate was the highest in the league and the highest defensive tackle win rate on true pass sets.
It was shocking to see that the Giants, outside of Lawrence, weren't able to generate pressure against the Vikings. Edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux combined for just two pressures and one quarterback hit, a disappointing output after an offseason of hype surrounding the group.
But take heart, Giants fans, as it’s not time to hit the panic button on that just yet, as they'll have a chance at redemption this week against the Commanders.
The Giants have recently owned the Commanders over the course of their historic rivalry. Two of their six wins last season came against Washington. Their last meeting ended up being a 31-19 victory, in which Lawrence and Thibodeaux combined for three sacks.
The Commanders' offensive line is not very good, with guard Sam Cosmi as their best player. Their new offensive line coach, Bobby Johnson, has to have the Giants' defensive line eager to get after it this weekend. Johnson held the same position with the Giants from 2022-2023, leading one of the worst units in the league over that span.
While it's only Week 2, the Giants need to come out with a win against the Commanders. They won't have to worry about Lawrence, who is expected to be a menace on the interior once again.
The question becomes, can the Giants match Lawrence's production? The offense was the main issue in Week 1, but the defense wasn't great either especially in the run game.
With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on the other side, they'll need to account for his ability to scramble out of the pocket and make plays with his legs. Lawrence should be on this list again if he dominates in Washington on Sunday.