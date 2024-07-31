Giants LB Dyontae Johnson Thriving in Shane Bowen's Defensive Scheme
The New York Giants defense is undergoing a drastic change as it makes the move to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen from Wink Martindale, now with the Michigan Wolverines.
With Bowen looking for playmakers, an unlikely source has emerged so far this summer: Second-year linebacker Dyontae Johnson, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo after the 2023 NFL Draft.
Thus far, Johnson has cashed in on incumbent Micah McFadden’s slow return from injury. Johnson has been given snaps with the first-team defense and has looked the part, turning his game up another notch over the last two days when the pads have been on.
Johnson credits his fast start in the Giants defense to familiarity.
“It’s a similar playbook to the one I had in Toledo,” he told New York Giants On SI after Tuesday’s practice. “A lot of those calls, a lot of those basic techniques kind of carry over now into Shane’s playbook.”
Johnson spent five seasons playing for the Toledo Rockets in a defensive system that’s foundationally similar to what Bowen ran with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans in 2023 ran quarters coverage 23.3% of the time under Bowen. Toledo’s defensive coordinator Vince Kehres called quarters on 44.2% of their non-blitzing calls.
In this type of defense, linebackers have more coverage responsibility in quarters than any other zone call but knowing where to be and when to be there has helped Johnson early on.
“We’re playing with a lot more vision that allows us to play more free in space and a lot quicker to break off the ball,” he said.
The familiarity to the system, and quarters coverage specifically, has helped Johnson get the early leg up over the competition, where he’s played as the first-team WILL and second-team MIKE. He has also lined up as a “stand-up” edge in certain packages.
“It’s a great opportunity. I’m grateful to be there with those older guys around me leading the way,” Johnson said. “(Linebacker) Bobby (Okereke)--it’s a blessing to be out there next to him. It’s a blessing to hear him talk, see him flying around.”
Despite not playing a single snap as a rookie last season, it’s clear that there are expectations for Johnson in Year 2. The jump in his second year is no doubt aided by a defensive system that fits his skillset but a full offseason with the team has helped as well.
Not having to worry about the pre-draft process made Johnson’s first full offseason with the team easier to do what he needed to football wise.
“It definitely gave me a lot more time to just hone in on the playbook and slow everything down,” he said. “It just gave me a lot more time to prepare myself to come in and start fast.”
The Giants currently have five players listed as inside linebackers and based on early returns this training camp, Johnson could be one that not only makes the roster, but plays significant snaps as well.
