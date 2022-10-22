New York Giants Mailbag: The "Rules" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

What's up Ted? The Giants haven't IR'ed Toney or anyone else because of their precarious salary cap situation. Every guy they add to the 53-man roster will cost them far more than if they just try to carry guys to get by and use standard practice squad elevations (which cost far less).

Unless a guy simply cannot come back anytime soon, they'll carry him until they need a roster spot for another position. Otherwise, they'll ride things out.

(From Joe G.) I know Peart is not coming back this season, but what about Lemieux? He was supposed to have a "broken toe," but broken toes usually don't take eight weeks or so to get better. Perhaps he had a broken foot to go along with it. What is the story on Lemieux?

Hi Joe. I don't think Lemieux's injury was a broken toe. I know he was in a boot at the start of the year, but he's been out of that boot for a few weeks. My guess is we'll gain some clarity on some of these guys after the bye. They are not just going to bring a guy back from IR because he's ready unless there is a glaring need at the position or a roster spot opens up. And right now, the offensive line has been gradually improving each week, so we'll see how the Giants go.

(From Andrew G.) Who are some of the players that will be free agents next year you would re-sign? Besides Jones and Barkley, I think Jihad Ward and Julian Love should be re-signed.

Hi Andrew. It's stil a bit early here, but I think I agree with you about Julian Love. I'd be curious to see if the Giants re-sign Ward or imines or if they decide to go with Elerson Smith or someone else moving forward. Let's revisit the free agent signings question toward the end of the season.

(From Kevin C.) I've seen several plays in recent games that lead me to need clarification on the rule regarding a player setting up a pick for a teammate. Green Bay used picks on several plays, including their first touchdown. David Sills picked a DB on the Giants' TD pass to Wan'Dale Robinson. While no penalty was called on those plays, we sometimes see a flag when one guy picks for another. Can you explain the rule on what's allowed and what's not on pick plays?

What's good, Kevin? I think what you're referring to was called offensive pass interference in that game, which happens when a receiver impedes a defender's ability to make a play on the football. Here is the definition of OPI per Rule 8 of the 2022 Rule Book:

The following mechanics and interpretations pertain to Offensive Pass Interference and Illegal Contact: (a) Actions by eligible receivers, such as pushing off to gain separation and blocking downfield before the pass is touched, are Offensive Pass Interference and will be strictly enforced. (b) When the official sees illegal contact, he/she will look to the quarterback. If the quarterback is out of the pocket, or if the ball is clearly in the air, illegal contact will not be called, though it may be a foul for defensive pass interference. (c) If the quarterback still has the ball or is in the throwing motion, or if he is in the process of being sacked, illegal contact (quarterback in the pocket) will be called.

I reached out to one of my readers who is a retired college football for further clarification. If I get a response, I'll update this page.

