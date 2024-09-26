Giants Not Losing Confidence in RB Devin Singletary
Overall, running back Devin Singletary has been pretty good for the New York Giants.
Singletary has 197 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns, nine first downs, and an average of 4.7 yards per rush.
A deeper look at the advanced analytics reveals that Singletary, based on a minimum of 40 rushing attempts (a 19-man sample size), is ranked second in yards after contact (3.93) behind Aaron Jones of the Vikings. Singletary is also ranked second with 17 missed forced tackles, behind Jordan Mason of the 49ers.
On Thursday, Singletary even has a chance to become a game note if he can record a rushing touchdown. Doing so would make him the first Giants running back since Wayne Gallman in 2020 to record at least one rushing touchdown in three straight games.
But if there is one thing that looms large on Singletary’s record thus far as a Giant, it’s been his ball security. He’s recorded two lost fumbles over his last two games, each coming at a critical time, each time a result of his failure to cover up the ball with two hands while in traffic.
Singletary told reporters he doesn’t consider himself a fumbler despite 16 career fumbles, 21 of which were lost to the other team.
But he knows that he can’t be putting the ball on the ground while it’s still in play, and to make sure he puts an end to that, he revealed that he’s asked his defensive teammates to do punch-outs on the ball during practices and walkthroughs.
Head coach Brian Daboll is confident that Singletary will eradicate the ball security issues in his game.
He's a pro. He'll work on that,” Daboll said. “I've been around him a bunch. You can't let one bad or two bad plays define a lot of the good things. So, you keep working on your ball security, and he'll do that."
Quarterback Daniel Jones agreed.
"He's a pro, played a lot of football," he said. "We have a lot of confidence in him, and that's not changing our confidence. He's played well, come back, and been a big time for us. No one's losing confidence in that."