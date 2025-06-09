Giants Offensive Triplets Get No Love in New Ranking
For far too long, the New York Giants have held the sad distinction of owning one of the NFL’s most anemic offenses.
That stretch of mediocrity was as poignant as it gets during the 2024 season when the unit seemed unable to find even the slightest groove to threaten the rest of the league on that end of the field.
It was almost strange to envision that reality in hindsight, as the Giants had a couple of promising pieces break out in their young tenures with the team.
Those two offensive players were wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Yet, both rookies would wind up meeting in the middle to offer the Giants a first-year offensive duo, the likes of which hadn’t been seen in the NFL in a long time.
Nabers and Tracy flashed in their respective roles early in the season and finished their debuts with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage to become the first pairing since 2006 to accomplish the feat.
What made it more impressive was the fact that they overcame the obstacles of the offensive huddle not being led by a consistent quarterback for the entire year.
Instead, they had to deal with connecting with four different players under center, and that was arguably the biggest reason why the Giants system was a basement-level product last season.
And the quarterback situation remains the key reason why New York’s unit is still being heavily doubted heading into the 2025 campaign.
Despite signing Russell Wilson to upgrade the starting quarterback role, Jameis Winston as the backup, and drafting Jaxson Dart to learn right behind them as he awaits to assume the throne in the next year, if not later this season, the vibe around the offense continues to be tempered with the presence of what is now a respectable trio.
That sentiment was expressed in a new rankings piece by SI.com’s Matt Verderame, which lists every NFL team’s offensive trio ahead of the upcoming season.
The Giants trio, unsurprisingly, landed in the bottom third of the league despite the upgrade made at quarterback and having two of the brightest second-year players returning.
"This isn’t a trio that will get the Giants to the Super Bowl, or likely even the playoffs, but it’s better than what the team has been trotting out in recent years," Verderame said.
"Nabers is a burgeoning superstar after posting a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, while Wilson is basically Joe Montana compared to Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. Tracy is also a solid back after registering 839 yards and five touchdowns on 4.4 YPC last year."
We get where Verderame is coming from, as it’s hard to put a heavy dose of enthusiasm into the Giants offense after they are mostly running it back with the same system that didn’t yield great numbers last fall, including 30th in offensive EPA per play, 32nd in points per game and 28th or worse.
The status of the offensive line is still very much in question, as well. The Giants are slated to return their entire starting lineup from last season, notably left tackle Andrew Thomas, who will be back after rehabbing a Lisfranc injury suffered in Week 6. Still, the rest of the group was pretty dismal in pass protection once he went down, and that has to be a concern if the ailment bug reappears again.
That same line will be tested early and often by one of the toughest schedules in the league that begins with three of the top 20 ranked pass-rushing defenses in terms of success rate in the first five weeks.
It will be critical for offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo’s bunch to resemble the front that looked pretty good in the initial weeks of the 2024 stretch and maintain that consistency for the rest of the offense to thrive.
Having a more mobile quarterback with improved field vision and confidence in the pocket, such as Wilson, should also help a lot. Even when the protection was good, the Giants’ success was sometimes thwarted by Jones’ tendency to not look past his first read and hold onto the ball until defenders swallowed him up.
Wilson has also been mentioned a lot on this site as one of the better deep ball-throwing quarterbacks in the league, which fits right into the offensive design that the Giants want to display in 2025, especially when you factor in weapons like Nabers, who can bring excitement within their vertical abilities.
It’s more likely that Wilson, who earned a 95.0 deep passing grade last season while connecting for almost 700 yards, five touchdowns, and a 34.7% big-time throw rate in that range in Pittsburgh, will take advantage of his receivers’ skillsets and create the throws that lead to more explosive plays and a faster pace that keeps up with their opponents.
Traces of that potential have already been seen in the Giants OTAs, where most of the offensive pieces have been together, and Wilson has been letting it rip, even to players like Jalin Hyatt, who have almost been forgotten in the huddle.
For players like Nabers and Tracy, the only direction feels like up when the former set team rookie records for targets and receptions last season and wants the ball in his hands.
Tracy, who will be joined by rookie Cam Skattebo in the backfield, has good outside speed and extra-yardage ability that will pair well with the novice and offer him extra chances to be involved as a pass catcher, given his dual-threat background developed in college at Purdue.
If the Giants can get their offense going again behind the three core pieces and keep everyone on the field, there’s no reason to think that the team can’t be more competitive despite the challenging slate of opponents they’re set to face in the coming season.
