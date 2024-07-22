Giants QB Daniel Jones Doubles Down on Vow to Be Ready for Training Camp
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is ready for training camp, both mentally and physically.
That’s what the 27-year-old starter told reporters gathered for his first-annual football camp held in Hoboken over the weekend.
Jones, who is facing a big year ahead in which he’ll be looking to hang onto his starting job beyond this season, is also coming off of a torn ACL.
However, he insisted as far back as April that there was never any doubt in his mind that he’d be ready to roll once the team opened its training camp.
“Feel good, yeah, I’m ready to go,” Jones said at his camp, per the New York Post. “Ready to go in training camp. I’m looking forward to Wednesday.”
To ensure there was no confusion about what he meant, Jones was asked if he had been “fully cleared” medically.
“Yeah, should be good to go,” he said.
Jones was held out of team drills during the spring and permitted to do individual and seven-on-sevens. All off-season, head coach Brian Daboll refused to make any predictions regarding whether Jones would be fully cleared by the time the team takes the practice field on Wednesday with no limitations.
However, that’s sure to be a topic when he and general manager Joe Schoen hold their annual joint press conference to kick off camp.
As for Jones, who is no doubt feeling the pressure after a disappointing season last year in which he didn’t play well, the quarterback must still pass a pre-camp physical and conditioning test before he’s green-lighted.
Even then, his early camp reps could be managed as the team looks to build him back up gradually over the next few weeks. And that could include holding him out of the three preseason games as a precaution.
If Jones is limited in any way, Drew Lock, signed in the off-season to replace Tyrod Taylor as QB2, is expected to lead the offense. Behind him are second-year man Tommy DeVito and CFL star Nathan Rourke.
Jones went through the spring with something of a chip on his shoulder, which was hard not to notice. The team flirted with the idea of trading up in the draft for one of the top prospects in this year’s class, but when that didn’t pan out, they pivoted to building the team around Jones, adding receiver Malik Nabers to the passing arsenal.
“I’m excited,” Jones said. “I think there’s a lot of work to do, but I’m excited where we’re going.”
