Giants Grant QB Daniel Jones His Release
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Less than 24 hours after giving a heartfelt and public farewell message to the New York Giants organization and its fan base while still admitting to processing his benching, quarterback Daniel Jones has requested and been granted his release by the team.
“Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him,” Giants COO John Mara said in a written statement issued by the team. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization–first class in every way.
“His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Jones, 27, the team’s first-round pick and sixth overall in 2019, has struggled over the last two seasons to deliver consistent play. While not solely to blame for the team’s woes, the team’s management brass of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen decided over the weekend to bench Jones for the rest of the season, relegating him behind Tim Boyle, signed earlier this week to the practice squad.
Jones, in his farewell press conference, expressed remorse over having not done enough to help the team reach its goals, blaming only himself rather than the questionable moves made by the franchise along the way, which even Mara admitted had resulted in their doing everything possible to screw him up.
When asked if he was considering whether to remain with the team, which during Thursday's practice had him working at safety with the scout team, Jones said, “I think first you think about what's best for the team and how you can help. And then myself, and what's best for my situation going forward.”
Jones, who had a $23 million injury guarantee in his contract for next year, stopped short of confirming his willingness to waive the injury guarantee, saying, “I want to play. I want to be on the field. I tried to do as much as I could to make that possible and create a situation where we were both comfortable. Most of those discussions went on with my agent and with Joe. I want to play. I want to be on the field. But it's the unfortunate business side of the game, too.”
Jones will collect the rest of his $36 million salary this year, which was fully guaranteed at signing. Come 2025, the Giants will be on the hook for $22.210 million in dead money but will save $19.395 million with Jones off the roster. That will boost their 2025 cap space to a projected $42.198 million.
The Giants could also get a modest cap credit on Jones if he signs with another team before the end of this season, as his guaranteed money includes an offset. This means the Giants would be credited back for whatever amount Jones signs for.
With a roster spot now open, the team is expected to use it on outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is coming back from injured reserve.